Megan Thee Stallion Meets ‘M3GAN 2.0’ For A Twerk Session

Megan Thee Stallion just made her most iconic horror debut yet, throwing a hotel twerk party with a killer doll. Check out this hot girl cameo in M3GAN 2.0 promotional video ahead of the film’s premiere.

In a hilariously terrifying new promo released on Wednesday (June 25), the Houston Hottie teams up with M3GAN 2.0 for the latest version of the murderous A.I. doll ahead of the horror sequel’s premiere today (June 27). The teaser, which plays more like a mini movie, finds Meg serving full scream queen vibes with a horror-comedy twist that only she could pull off.

The clip begins with Meg lounging in her hotel suite, vibing in her pink pajamas, when M3GAN suddenly appears—then vanishes—in her mirror. Naturally suspicious, Meg gets up to check her surroundings, but the creepy vibes only intensify. Cue a knock at the door: two more M3GAN bots arrive dressed as hotel staff, but they’re serving more than towels and water.

“You didn’t think we left our real hot girl sh*t,” an eerie AI voice says before the room descends into a twerk-fest, soundtracked by none other than Britney Spears’ “Oops!… I Did It Again.” Meg drops it low, busts out signature moves, and even hits a split—all while surrounded by robotic backup dancers with deadly grins and even deadlier dance moves.

For Meg’s die-hard fans, the moment is more than a cameo but it’s a full-circle pop culture crossover. Back in 2022, before the first M3GAN film even dropped, Megan tweeted: “Not being biased but I think they made this movie for me. I will be THEE FIRST in line to see M3GAN.” Now, Universal Pictures has made good on that connection, officially inducting Meg into the M3GAN multiverse.

Fans are already calling for a proper Megan cameo in a future installment, and at this point, it’s only right. She’s been one of the film’s biggest celebrity supporters from the jump—and now, she’s part of the horror legacy.

Beyond this viral moment, Megan Thee Stallion has been quietly stacking up screen credits, from She-Hulk to Mean Girls (2024) to Dicks: The Musical and Big Mouth. If M3GAN 3.0 needs a hot girl hero, we know just who to call.

Catch M3GAN 2.0 in theaters June 27 and maybe bring your dancing shoes.

Watch the promo below:

