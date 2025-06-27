Will Smith Drops New Freestyle That Appears to Shade Chris Rock

Source: picture alliance / Getty

More than two years after the Oscars slap that shocked Hollywood and went viral around the world, Will Smith is addressing the moment once again—this time through a fiery new freestyle.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

In an appearance on Fire in the Booth with host Charlie Sloth, Smith dropped a sharp verse that many listeners believe is directed at Chris Rock. Without directly naming the comedian, Smith raps:

“If you talking crazy out your face up on the stage and disrespect me on the stage, expect me on the stage.

Jokers dish it out, cry foul when it’s time to take it.

City full of real ones, wasn’t raised to fake it.”

The bars seem to echo the events of March 2022, when Smith confronted Rock onstage during the Academy Awards after Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head—a sensitive topic due to her alopecia diagnosis.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Smith’s latest musical moment builds on themes he’s already explored in his recent comeback album, Based on a True Story, released earlier this year. On the album’s intro, “Int. Barbershop – Day,” featuring DJ Jazzy Jeff and B. Simone, Smith alluded to his personal struggles and public controversy, suggesting he’s still grappling with the fallout from the incident.

This freestyle comes shortly after the release of Smith’s single “Pretty Girls,” and it’s clear he’s using music as a way to reclaim the narrative.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

So far, Chris Rock hasn’t responded to the freestyle—but the situation is still stirring up reactions. Back in April, Rock’s brother Tony Rock harshly criticized Smith’s new album. When asked about it by paparazzi at LAX, Tony didn’t hold back, calling the album “a piece of shit,” even though he admitted he hadn’t listened to it. “It’s a great time to be a comic,” he added, referencing the renewed attention on comedians and freedom of speech.

Related Article: Fresh Prince Back: Will Smith To Perform New Song At 2024 BET Awards This Weekend

Related Article: Will Smith Raps About Jada, Chris Rock Slap, & More in New Album

Smith’s latest verse may be his boldest yet since the slap. Though he apologized publicly to Rock in the days after the Oscars, this freestyle suggests he’s now less concerned with seeking forgiveness and more focused on defending his name.

Whether or not the lyrics were intended as a diss, fans are already reading between the lines—and the conversation around “the slap” isn’t dying down any time soon.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

✕

Will Smith Drops New Freestyle That Appears to Shade Chris Rock was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com