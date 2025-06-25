DDG Asks To Visit Son In Italy During Custody Battle With Halle Bailey

Source: Presley Ann / Getty

Rapper DDG is asking a judge for permission to visit his 18-month-old son, Halo, in Italy, where the child is currently staying with his mom, singer and actress Halle Bailey.

The two are in the middle of a heated custody battle, and Bailey was recently granted temporary sole custody of Halo after accusing DDG of being abusive, some of which she says happened in front of their son.

Bailey is in Rome for the next two months filming a movie, and she took Halo with her. DDG’s lawyer, Larry Bakman, told the judge that DDG wants to see his son at the end of June. At first, he asked if DDG’s mother, Halo’s grandmother, could supervise the visit. Bailey’s lawyer, Jeremy Lane, pushed back, saying the grandmother has a history of “enabling” DDG’s past behavior.

The judge agreed that DDG should be allowed to visit Halo, calling it a “reasonable” request, but said the visits need to be supervised by a trained professional, not a family member. The judge also added that DDG can’t post anything about the visit or share photos or videos of Halo on social media during that time. This is in line with earlier rules that say DDG isn’t allowed to post or stream anything with his son in it.

Now, both sides are trying to find a professional monitor in Italy to help with the visit. They’ll be back in court on Thursday, June 26, to figure out the next steps.

Bailey had previously filed a police report and asked for legal protection, saying DDG had physically attacked her multiple times, including in front of their child. The judge’s main concern right now is keeping Halo safe while giving both parents a chance to be involved in his life — as long as it’s under the right conditions.

