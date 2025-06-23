Jay-Z Joins Beyoncé Onstage In Paris & Removes Kanye West’s Name In Lyrics

Source: LISA O’CONNOR / Getty

Beyoncé fans know to sometimes expect surprises from the superstar, such as dropping her self-titled album with no promotion in 2013, discussing her struggles with her husband’s infidelity openly on Lemonade in 2016, and appearing alongside Channing Tatum on Lip Sync Battle. But even diehard Bey fans weren’t ready for Jay-Z popping up at the end of her Cowboy Carter tour shows in Paris.

Near the end of the last show of B’s three-night stand in the city Jay Z and Kanye paid homage to in “N-ggas in Paris,” Jay came onstage to perform. Though the power couple have done an album and two tours – On the Run and On the Run II – together, Jay stayed behind the scenes on Beyoncé’s last tour, Renaissance.

But maybe the hip-hop mogul wanted to support his wife on this one, perhaps he missed the stage, or just wanted a chance to perform “NIP” again, though obviously without Kanye West. In 2011, the two were tight enough to record an entire album, Watch The Throne, but their friendship is now irreparable after multiple things West has said and tweeted about the power couple. Most recently, West tweeted and then deleted nasty comments about the couple’s youngest children, Rumi and Sir.

Jay came out to thunderous applause from the sold-out crowd at Le Stade in Paris. He and Bey did “Crazy in Love” then went into a rendition of “Drunk in Love” with “Partition”, and then Jay finished up with “N-ggas in Paris,” as the crowd rapped along.

He was even accused of switching Kanye West’s name in the lyrics, switching them from “Just might let you meet Ye,” to “Just might let you meet Bey.” You can watch the song’s performance below.

Beyoncé returns to the states for two shows in Houston on June 28 and 29, with several more dates in Maryland and Atlanta before wrapping up the tour in Las Vegas at the end of July.

