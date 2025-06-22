Source: JC Olivera / Getty

There’s something special about seeing our favorite stars interact with a younger audience—especially when their own babies join them in the spotlight. At the 2025 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, Victoria Monét showed fans she’s not just a Grammy-winning artist and all-around baddie but also a certified mother as well.

Victoria & Hazel Monét Give Main Character Energy At The 2025 Kids’ Choice Awards

Victoria hit the orange carpet hand-in-hand with her daughter Hazel for a moment that we loved. It was heartwarming and high fashion.

Hazel wore a body-hugging fringe gown from PatBo. Designed in pink, white, red, silver, and black, the dress sparkled with every step. The butterfly-shaped top—complete with a keyhole cutout—beautifully framed her toned abs. The cascading fringe at the hem added a touch of drama we live for.

The “On My Mama” singer kept her glam clean and classic. She rocked a soft, bronze-tinged makeup look with a pinkish-nude glossy lip and peachy glow, silver hoops, and a single cocktail ring. She styled her hair in sandy blonde waves with a swooped side part.

Source: JC Olivera / Getty

But Hazel? Hazel stole the show in her own right. The toddler-style star twirled in a light pink layered dress with bows galore. Her cornrows and wavy curls were styled to perfection, complete with swooped baby hairs. The Monét ladies gave coordinated cuteness with a touch of runway flair.

And we were obsessed.

2025 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards: Ice Spice Kept It Icy Yet Risqué

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Another standout on the carpet was Ice Spice, who ditched the slime for something a little more bold. The rapper stepped out in a blush-toned corset slip dress with satin sheen and lace-up details. The thigh-high slit added extra spice (pun intended), and she styled it with simple black ankle-strap heels.

Her signature curly orange ‘fro added fun to the soft look. And we loved her dramatic black cross choker. The piece oozed retro vintage vibes with a twist of goth-meets-Barbiecore.

2025 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards: Tyla Brought Tropical Cool to the Carpet

Source: JC Olivera / Getty

International sensation Tyla gave us an asymmetrical island goddess vibe. She wore a cropped ivory tank paired with a wrap-style tropical print skirt featuring a major leg moment.

Her strappy green heels perfectly matched the jungle palette, and her layered silver chains added just the right amount of shine.

Keeping the look young, effortless, and fly, Tyla rocked cornrows and bronze makeup. Tyla’s style tends to lean toward playful, experimental, sultry glam. This look is no different.

Why We’re Still Watching Nickelodeon

Beyond the slime and silliness, Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards continues to be a space where celebrities get to let their guard down, have fun with their fashion, and, in Victoria’s case, show off the next generation of little icons. Several of our fav celebrities took home 2025 Nickelodeon Awards including SZA, Simone Biles, and LeBron James.

Victoria & Hazel Monét Give Main Character Energy At The 2025 Kids’ Choice Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com