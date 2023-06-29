Supreme Court Strikes Down Affirmative Action in College Admissions

CLOSE

In another landmark decision, the US Supreme Court has struck down affirmative action programs at colleges, saying they can no longer consider race as a criteria for admission.

On Thursday, the court specifically rejected Harvard and University of North Carolina’s admissions programs, however, the decision will have a wide-ranging impact across the country. It rejects a long-standing legal precedent for university admissions.

According to Chief Justice John Roberts’ judgment for the 6-3 majority decision in both cases, Students for Fair Admissions v. President and Fellows of Harvard and Students for Fair Admissions v. University of North Carolina, the programs “violate the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment.”

In a press conference, Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona stated his department is working to put out resources to help students as well as looking into exactly what this decision means and how the young people among the nation will be affected.

“We’re not going to back down. We are fighting for you. It’s important that we get the facts out there,” he said Thursday.

The Supreme Court’s 1954 landmark decision in Brown v. Board of Education, which addressed the role of race in institutionalized education, served as the beginning point for the current cases. In Brown, the court declared racial segregation in public schools to be illegal.

The court accepted that its earlier decisions had authorized racial preferences in admissions, but it added that this was only “within the confines of narrow restrictions.”

The highest degree of review for constitutional issues, strict scrutiny, must be followed, the court ruled, and this includes university programs. The majority’s writer, Roberts, stated that because of this, institutions “may never use race as a stereotype or negative, and — at some point — they must end.”

President Joe Biden said he strongly disagrees with the court’s decision.

“I believe our colleges are stronger when they are racially diverse. Our nation is stronger because we are tapping into the full range of talent in this nation.”

Former President Barack Obama and the Former First Lady, Michelle Obama took to social media to share how affirmative action played a role in their college years.

“Today, my heart breaks for any young person out there who’s wondering what their future holds — and what kinds of chances will be open to them,” Michelle wrote. “Today is a reminder that we’ve got to do the work not just to enact policies that reflect our values of equity and fairness, but to truly make those values real in all of our schools, workplaces, and neighborhood.”

Former President Barack Obama added, “like any policy, affirmative action wasn’t perfect. But it allowed generations of students like Michelle and me to prove we belonged. Now it’s up to all of us to give young people the opportunities they deserve — and help students everywhere benefit from new perspectives.”

By September, Secretary Cardona and his team stated they will show the best policies that are needed for students and universities.

