Tony! Toni! Toné! Announces First Tour After 25 Years

For their first tour as a group in close to 25 years, Tony! Toni! Toné! will make a comeback this fall. And we are beyond excited!

After the release of their R&B classic album House of Music, the godfathers of neo-soul, Raphael Saadiq, his brother D’Wayne Wiggins, and Timothy Christian Riley disbanded.

“I’ve always wanted to put my family back together,” Saadiq stated in a press release. “Playing with the Tonys again is a thank you to the fans, the Super Tonians, for supporting all my musical efforts. Without those who were with us from Day One, where would I be? But the main reason is that my father, Charlie Wiggins, would’ve wanted it this way–to see me, D’Wayne, and Tim playing together again.”

Following Tony! Toni! Toné!, Saadiq worked with artists like J Dilla and Q-Tip in the Ummah collective. He later enjoyed success as a solo artist, producing singles for artists like Beyonce, D’Angelo, Solange, and John Legend as well as providing the music for television hit series, such as Insecure.

Riley has been less active musically since his time in the band, although Wiggins, Saddiq’s brother, had post-Tony! success managing the career of Destiny’s Child and producing early hyphy singles for Too $hort and many others.

For the super fans, prior to a Tony! Toni! Toné! set, Saadiq will play a set of songs and productions from his solo and songwriting and production catalog.

The tour will begin on September 21 in Birmingham, Alabama and will include 25 events at prestigious locations including Radio City Music Hall in New York. It will end with performances at the Paramount Theatre in Oakland and the Masonic in San Francisco on November 14 and 17, respectively.

Will you be purchasing tickets to see the Oakland super band? If so, let us know what song you’ll be looking forward to hearing below!

