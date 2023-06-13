White House to Host First-Ever Juneteenth Concert on South Lawn

CLOSE

Juneteenth is right around the corner and while many across the country prepare to recognize “Freedom Day” over the long weekend, the White House is joining the fun in a big way this year!

Two years after President Biden’s historic 2021 signing of bipartisan legislation establishing Juneteenth as the nation’s newest Federal holiday, the White House announced a Juneteenth Concert will be held on the South Lawn Tuesday, June 13.

The concert, which is the first of its kind on Pennsylvania Avenue, will be a celebration of community, culture and music.

The president and First Lady Jill Biden will host the event featuring a star-studded list of participants and guests, including:

Audra McDonald

Broadway Inspirational Voices

Cliff “Method Man” Smith

Colman Domingo

Fisk Jubilee Singers

Hampton University Concert Choir

Jennifer Hudson

Ledisi

Maverick City Music

Morgan State University Marching Band – The Magnificent Marching Machine

Nicco Annan

Patina Miller

Step Afrika!

Tennessee State University Marching Band – Aristocrat of Bands

“The President’s Own” United States Marine Band

It’s only fitting that Juneteenth and the special concert fall during Black Music Month, as we celebrate the sounds that continue to influence the next generation of hitmakers and remain present in every house and heart.

According to a release, the Biden-Harris Administration will uplift American art forms that sing to the soul of the American experience throughout June.

The South Lawn concert is supported by the National Endowment for the Arts, National Endowment for the Humanities, Pernod Ricard USA, STARZ #TaketheLead Initiative and The Recording Academy.

President Biden declared Juneteenth a federal holiday so that “all Americans can feel the power of this day, learn from our history, celebrate our progress, and recognize and engage in the work that continues,” officials said.

TV One will be in attendance to celebrate at the South Lawn concert. Stay tuned for a behind-the-scenes look and other digital-exclusive content from the historic event.

