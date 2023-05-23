‘The Color Purple’ Remake Trailer Reveals First Look & Delivers Range of Emotions

This cast is bringing it, and we are here for it!

The first trailer for the new remake of The Color Purple was unveiled on Monday, May 22nd and the reboot has a twist! The reboot will be a musical, so be prepared to laugh, cry, and experience a wide range of emotions.

The film’s director, Blitz Bazawule said The Color Purple in 1985 was the biggest and most important thing that ever happened to her and continues to be.

“Now we’re doing a brand-new version that could only come because of the most perfect director,” she added.

Fantasia Barrino plays Celie in this adaptation , Danielle Brooks plays Sofia and the ensemble cast also features Taraji P. Henson, Halle Bailey, Louis Gossett Jr., Corey Hawkins, David Alan Grier, Colman Domingo, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, H.E.R., Ciara, Jon Batiste, and Deon Cole.

The project’s producer is Oprah Winfrey, who played Sofia opposite Whoopi Goldberg‘s Celie in the 1985 film. At People’s CinemaCon 2023 in April, she described directing the new production as a “full-circle moment” that “holds great personal meaning” to her.

Marcus Gardley wrote The Color Purple’s script based on the famous Alice Walker’s book. Steven Spielberg will return to the project and serves as a producer of the reboot musical, along with Scott Sanders and the legendary Quincy Jones.

The Color Purple is set to hit theaters on Christmas Day 2023.

Are you excited to see the reboot of The Color Purple? Will you be watching it in theaters? We know we will, let us know below!

