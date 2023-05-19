Jim Brown, Legendary NFL Hall of Famer & Civil Rights Activist, Dies at 87

Jim Brown, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, who went on to become an actor and a leading civil rights activist in the 1960s, has passed away. He was 87.

Brown’s wife, Monique, took to Instagram to share the devastating news.

“To the world, he was an activist, actor, and football star,” Monique Brown shared. “To our family, he was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Our hearts are broken.”

Brown’s NFL career was almost flawless. During his career, the football star played in the Pro Bowl each of his nine seasons and was selected to the first team eight times.

According to ESPN, Brown had the most rushing yards and touchdowns in NFL history prior to his unexpected retirement in 1966. In 1971, he received his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Famer wasn’t just known for his athleticism, he also was heavily involved in the civil rights movement. As a civil rights advocate, he organized the renowned “Ali Summit” of 1967, which featured Muhammad Ali, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Bill Russell.

In order to support African American-owned businesses, Brown established the Black Economic Union in the 1960s. In an effort to reduce gang violence in Southern California, Brown also established the Amer-I-Can Foundation in the 1980s.

He frequently spoke his opinions on a variety of societal topics, such as educational reform, and even after turning 80 years old, he kept doing so.

The seasoned Georgia native also spent time expanding his career as he ventured into acting. Brown appeared in 55 movies or television shows as an actor, which included 100 Rifles, The Dirty Dozen, Any Given Sunday, and I’m Gonna Git You Sucka.

TV One extends our condolences to the Brown family during this most difficult time, as well as friends and everyone that his incredible humanitarian work has impacted.