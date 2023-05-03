Missy Elliott to Be Inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Congratulations are in order for Virginia’s very own, Missy Elliott!

The rap veteran was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s Performer category, alongside Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, Rage Against the Machine, George Michael, the Spinners and Kate Bush.

“This year’s incredible group of Inductees reflects the diverse artists and sounds that define rock & roll,” John Sykes, the chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation stated.

An induction ceremony and performance honoring these 13 recipients will take place on November 3, at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

25 years have passed since her debut commercial recording. Elliott is the only artist in this generation to have been accepted into the Hall of Fame in her first year of eligibility. However, Crow and Michael joined Elliott in winning over voters in their first ballot appearances.

“Missy Elliott got in first ballot, just like Eminem got in first ballot last year and Jay-Z the year before. So if there’s a throughline we’re seeing, it shows the power of hip-hop music culture now, as if we didn’t know it already, as far as how quickly these artists are being recognized on the first ballot,” Sykes said.

Here is the full 2023 Rock and Rock Hall of Fame Inductees:

Musical Influence Award

DJ Kool Herc

Link Wray

Musical Excellence Award

Chaka Khan

Al Kooper

Bernie Taupin

Ahmet Ertegun Award

Don Cornelius

Please join us as we congratulate all of this year's inductees!

