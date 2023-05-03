Celebrity News

Missy Elliott to Be Inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Published on May 3, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Congratulations are in order for Virginia’s very own, Missy Elliott!

The rap veteran was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s Performer category, alongside Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, Rage Against the Machine, George Michael, the Spinners and Kate Bush. 

“This year’s incredible group of Inductees reflects the diverse artists and sounds that define rock & roll,” John Sykes, the chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation stated. 

An induction ceremony and performance honoring these 13 recipients will take place on November 3, at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

25 years have passed since her debut commercial recording. Elliott is the only artist in this generation to have been accepted into the Hall of Fame in her first year of eligibility. However, Crow and Michael joined Elliott in winning over voters in their first ballot appearances.

65th GRAMMY AWARDS Show coverage

Source: Robert Gauthier / Getty

“Missy Elliott got in first ballot, just like Eminem got in first ballot last year and Jay-Z the year before. So if there’s a throughline we’re seeing, it shows the power of hip-hop music culture now, as if we didn’t know it already, as far as how quickly these artists are being recognized on the first ballot,” Sykes said.

Here is the full 2023 Rock and Rock Hall of Fame Inductees:

Musical Influence Award 

DJ Kool Herc

Link Wray

Musical Excellence Award 

Chaka Khan

Al Kooper

Bernie Taupin

Ahmet Ertegun Award 

Don Cornelius

Please join us as we congratulate all of this year’s inductees! Tell us what’s your favorite Missy Elliott song in the comments below!

Like TV One on Facebook and be sure to follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

RELATED TAGS

2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Al Kooper Bernie Taupin celebrity news chaka khan dj kool herc Don Cornelius George Michael John Sykes Kate Bush Link Wray Missy Elliott Rage Against the Machine Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Sheryl Crow The Buzz The Spinner The Spinners Trending Willie Nelson

More from TV One

TV One

Quick Links

Legal

Close