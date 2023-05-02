Fashion

‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty:’ Recap of the 2023 Met Gala

Published on May 2, 2023

Always held on the first Monday in May, fashion’s biggest night, the 2023 Met Gala went down yesterday evening. “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” was this year’s Costume Institute theme, to honor the fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld, and his whole body of work. 

 Accordingly, the dress code was “in honor of Karl” and our favorite A-list celebrities DID NOT disappoint! 

Attendees didn’t lack when it came to finding plenty of inspiration from Lagerfeld, who worked on collections for numerous fashion houses, including his own label, Patou, Balmain, Chloé, Fendi, and Chanel.

Let’s take a look at some of our favorite looks from the 2023 Met Gala!

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Naomi Campbell, PLEASE tell us your beauty secrets! This woman has been a pivotal fashion icon since forever!

2023 Costume Institute Benefit - Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty

Source: Sean Zanni / Getty

Lala looked so amazing! We love her outfit.

2023 Met Gala Celebrating

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

Cardi B looked gorgeous as she arrived at the Met Gala with this beautiful pink gown!

The 2023 Met Gala

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

We all knew Tems was going to shut it down at this year’s Met Gala!

2023 Costume Institute Benefit - Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty

Source: Sean Zanni / Getty

U.K. rapper Stormzy looked like ROYALITY!

2023 Costume Institute Benefit - Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty

Source: Sean Zanni / Getty

Burna Boy never disappoints when it comes to dressing up for an event.

2023 Costume Institute Benefit - Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty

Source: Sean Zanni / Getty

Viola Davis looked absolutely beautiful as always! She was joined by her handsome husband as well, what a beautiful couple!

2023 Costume Institute Benefit - Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty

Source: Sean Zanni / Getty

Come through and show the world how Harlem gets down with the looks Diddy!

2023 Costume Institute Benefit - Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty

Source: Sean Zanni / Getty

Yung Miami aka Caresha WAS the moment at the Met Gala!

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Anok Yai ate this look UP!!

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Street Sightings

Source: GWR/Star Max / Getty

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are fashion couple goals!

2023 Costume Institute Benefit - Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty

Source: Sean Zanni / Getty

Usher looked great as always!

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Street Sightings

Source: Ray Tamarra / Getty

Janelle Monae can’t do any wrong in our eyes!

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

Keke Palmer has been that GIRL!!

 

The 2023 Met Gala: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty - Arrivals

Source: Lexie Moreland / Getty

Yesss! Yara Shahidi’s look was stunning last night!

The 2023 Met Gala: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty - Arrivals

Source: Lexie Moreland / Getty

Teyana Taylor is fashion at this point! She never misses!

2023 Costume Institute Benefit - Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty

Source: Sean Zanni / Getty

You know Doja Cat was coming with the avant-garde looks!

2023 Costume Institute Benefit - Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty

Source: Sean Zanni / Getty

Wendell Pierce and Erika Woods had to show the youngins how it’s done! Congratulations to iconic actor for earning an honorary degree from the prestigious Juilliard!

2023 Costume Institute Benefit - Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty

Source: Sean Zanni / Getty

Jeremy Pope UNDERSTOOD the assignment, and theme of last night’s Met Gala!

2023 Costume Institute Benefit - Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty

Source: Sean Zanni / Getty

How can you not LOVE Erykah Badu’s fashion sense!!! It’s out of this world!

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

We absolutely looved Lizzo’s look! Might to use it as inspiration for our next party!

Tell us below, which celebrity brought their A-game last night!

