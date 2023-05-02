‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty:’ Recap of the 2023 Met Gala

Always held on the first Monday in May, fashion’s biggest night, the 2023 Met Gala went down yesterday evening. “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” was this year’s Costume Institute theme, to honor the fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld, and his whole body of work.

Accordingly, the dress code was “in honor of Karl” and our favorite A-list celebrities DID NOT disappoint!

Attendees didn’t lack when it came to finding plenty of inspiration from Lagerfeld, who worked on collections for numerous fashion houses, including his own label, Patou, Balmain, Chloé, Fendi, and Chanel.

Let’s take a look at some of our favorite looks from the 2023 Met Gala!

Naomi Campbell, PLEASE tell us your beauty secrets! This woman has been a pivotal fashion icon since forever!

Lala looked so amazing! We love her outfit.

Cardi B looked gorgeous as she arrived at the Met Gala with this beautiful pink gown!

We all knew Tems was going to shut it down at this year’s Met Gala!

U.K. rapper Stormzy looked like ROYALITY!

Burna Boy never disappoints when it comes to dressing up for an event.

Viola Davis looked absolutely beautiful as always! She was joined by her handsome husband as well, what a beautiful couple!

Come through and show the world how Harlem gets down with the looks Diddy!

Yung Miami aka Caresha WAS the moment at the Met Gala!

Anok Yai ate this look UP!!

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are fashion couple goals!

Usher looked great as always!

Janelle Monae can’t do any wrong in our eyes!

Keke Palmer has been that GIRL!!

Yesss! Yara Shahidi’s look was stunning last night!

Teyana Taylor is fashion at this point! She never misses!

You know Doja Cat was coming with the avant-garde looks!

Wendell Pierce and Erika Woods had to show the youngins how it’s done! Congratulations to iconic actor for earning an honorary degree from the prestigious Juilliard!

Jeremy Pope UNDERSTOOD the assignment, and theme of last night’s Met Gala!

How can you not LOVE Erykah Badu’s fashion sense!!! It’s out of this world!

We absolutely looved Lizzo’s look! Might to use it as inspiration for our next party!

