Billy Porter to Star in Upcoming James Baldwin Biopic

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Billy Porter has been cast in the planned biopic about the late beloved author James Baldwin!

“As a Black queer man on this planet with relative consciousness, I find myself, like James Baldwin said, ‘in a rage all the time.’ I am because James was. I stand on James Baldwin’s shoulders, and I intend to expand his legacy for generations to come,” Porter stated.

Porter cited a quote from Baldwin in his acceptance speech at the 71st Emmys, where he made history by becoming the first out gay Black man to be nominated and then win an Emmy Award.

“James Baldwin said, ‘[it] took many years of vomiting up all the filth that I had been taught about myself and halfway believed before I could walk around this earth like I had the right to be here.’ I have the right, you have the right, we all have the right,” the seasoned actor said.

Porter will co-write the movie’s script with screenwriter Dan McCabe in addition to acting in the upcoming biopic.

The narrative will be based on author David Leeming’s biography James Baldwin: A Biography, published in 1994. The Baldwin biopic will be co-produced by Porter’s Incognegro Productions and Allen Media Group.

The director and release date of this movie are unknown.

