Da Brat from ‘The Rickey Smiley Morning Show’ Expecting First Child with Wife

Photo by: Prince Williams/Wireimage

Exciting News: Da Brat from The Rickey Smiley Morning Show is Expecting Her First Child with Wife Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart!

After tying the knot in February 2020, the couple is thrilled to embark on this new adventure of expanding their family.

In a recent interview, Da Brat, who is 48 years old, expressed her excitement and acknowledged the challenges of being pregnant over the age of 40. Despite experiencing exhaustion, she feels incredibly blessed and grateful for this opportunity to become a mother.

Interestingly, Da Brat and Harris-Dupart’s journey to parenthood began as a marketing joke for a collaboration. However, after receiving an overwhelmingly positive response online, the couple decided to pursue having a child. Although Harris-Dupart has three children from a previous relationship, Da Brat was not sure if motherhood was in her cards.

After Harris-Dupart faced some challenges during the egg retrieval process, Da Brat decided to carry their child. Although she did experience a miscarriage, the rapper is now in her second trimester, eagerly anticipating the arrival of their baby.

We send our warmest congratulations to Da Brat and Harris-Dupart on their exciting news!

