Uncensored Sweepstakes: Tevin Campbell Live in Concert

by TV One

March 28, 2023

ENTER FOR A CHANCE TO WIN A PAIR OF TICKETS TO SEE TEVIN CAMPBELL LIVE IN CONCERT!

ENTER YOUR INFORMATION BELOW

FOR A CHANCE TO WIN THE TICKETS FOR SATURDAY, APRIL 1

QUICK FAQs: Contest closes March 29 at 5:00 p.m. ET

Concert will take place in Washington, DC area

Transportation is not provided

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER FOR A CHANCE TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Void where prohibited by law. Sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States or the District of Columbia, who are eighteen (18) years of age or older at the time of entry. Entry Period begins at 5:00 pm (EST) on 3/28/2023 and ends at 5:00 pm (EST) on 03/29/2023. Total ARV of the prize is : $544.10. For Official Rules, visit http://www.tvone.tv. Sponsor: TV One, LLC, 1010 Wayne Avenue, Suite 1000, Silver Spring, MD 20910.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

