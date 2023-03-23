TV One’s SVP of Content Distribution & Sales Strategy Rori Peters Honored at the 2023 Multichannel News Wonder Women Awards

by TV One PR

March 23, 2023

Our very own Rori Peters received the high honor of being named one of Multichannel News’ Wonder Women at a special ceremony held Wednesday, March 23th. The Multichannel News Wonder Women Awards honors women whose achievements, contributions, and mentorship have left a lasting mark in inspiring and setting an example of female leadership in Media and Entertainment.

Peters has been a transformative leader for the TV One enterprise since 2012. We are celebrate her and this esteemed accomplishment!

