Tara Eggleston Stewart Makes Changes in Maryland

by Jhanaya Belle

March 16, 2023

Photo provided by: Angel Waldron, Media Relations/Spokesperson Department of Parks and Recreation, Prince George’s County

Representation matters!

Division Chief with the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission’s very own Tara Eggleston Stewart is leading the charge of making pools safer for Maryland’s Black demographic.

“I am passionate about ensuring our community learns to swim and is safe around water,” Stewart said.

She is the first Black woman to earn her title and is breaking barriers to ensure the safety of Prince-George County residents and its public pools.

After the news broke that a five-year-old child drowned in one of the guarded public pools, Stewart’s perspective changed completely.

“When something like that happens to you, it really does change your outlook on everything,” she shared.

Following the tragic death, Stewart launched a column called Minority Report to help prioritize water safety.

Tara held the post of Division Chief for the Arts and Cultural Heritage Division for almost four years before to taking her current position.

She oversees the AOAP’s Diversity and Inclusion Committee in this capacity to make sure the organization maintains Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion as a top priority in all of its member organizations’ programs and services.

She served as the Department’s former Countywide Aquatics Coordinator and has over 20 years of experience in aquatics programs.

Tara is a Howard University grad and also earned Master of Science in Sports Business from New York University. She also trains and certifies applicants at the patron, teacher, and instructor trainer levels.

Please join us as we congratulate Tara on her amazing endeavors!

