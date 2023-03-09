Mary J. Blige Announces the Return of Strength of a Woman Festival

by Jhanaya Belle

Photo by: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The lit festival where sisterhood is celebrated is making its return!

Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit, created and organized by Grammy-winning R&B singer Mary J. Blige, will take place in Atlanta this spring. It is the only festival experience that is solely produced by Black women. *MIC DROP*

“I’m so excited to bring our Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit back to Atlanta for its second year, ” Blige said. “Having the opportunity to continue to uplift, inspire, and build amongst a community of women is the reason why we created this festival. I’m so grateful for all of the support from our performers and participants and of course Live Nation Urban, Pepsi, and our additional partners who are committed to celebrating and creating community for Black women.”

The festival makes a comeback to the energetic city of Atlanta, Georgia, between May 11th and 14th, 2023, with four days devoted to music, comedy, female empowerment, and community building.

With a bigger presence in the city and more programming this year, the festival is clearly “leveling up” and striving to provide women and other underrepresented groups even more chances to connect and enjoy themselves.

Those that will be performing alongside Mary J. Blige are Ms. Lauryn Hill, Jodeci, Summer Walker, Muni Long, Busta Rhymes, Jadakiss, Method Man, Mike Epps, and more.

We cannot WAIT to see how this year’s festival will turn out! Will you be attending the Strength of a Woman Festival this year? Let us know in the comments below!

