Michael B. Jordan Receives Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

by Jhanaya Belle

March 3, 2023

Photo by: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Congratulations to Michael B. Jordan for this amazing accomplishment!

The Creed III actor was honored on Wednesday, March 1st with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Ryan Coogler and Jonathan Majors, who all have worked together frequently and recently, gave heartfelt tributes to Jordan while reflecting on his career trajectory.

“My emotions are actually all over the place, I’m seeing so many people that I want to kind of get to and hug and connect with and show my appreciation,” Jordan shared. “I want to give the love right back, you know? But then I’m also just taking a moment to just to be like, ‘Damn. OK, wow, that happened. I’m here!'”

Jordan’s star is the 2,751st in the category of Motion Films on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

As he was basketing the honor, Majors spoke on Jordan’s behalf to share how proud he is to call him a friend.

“I love my brother,” said Majors during his speech. “I watched him stand up tall and smile and be grateful and keep his heart open. I watched him move with integrity, each and every round. It takes a lot to move through the world the way he does and I watch him and I admire him and he encourages me,” he said.

The celebratory praise didn’t end there, the Hollywood Walk of Fame’s Producer Ana Martinez spoke about the actor’s successful career.

“Michael B. Jordan has become a household name thanks to his many roles on the big screen,” stated Ana Martinez, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “To think that this star didn’t grow up with dreams of being an actor! Luckily for us he changed his mind and now he will be honored with an iconic star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” added Martinez.

This has been a fantastic week for Michael B. Jordan! Please join us as we congratulate him on this terrific accomplishment.

