Wendy Williams Reveals She is ‘Formerly Retired’ and Wants to Make an Appearance on ‘The View’

by Jhanaya Belle

March 2, 2023

Photo by: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

After focusing on her health and mental wellness, TV and radio legend Wendy Williams is letting it be known that she’s “formerly retired.”

She revealed to paparazzi while shopping in New York City that she would be interested in attending the “Hot Topics” table at The View as a guest.

“I’m shopping for kitty litter because I have a wax museum in Paris and one in California,” Williams said. “I’m going for a week in Paris and then three weeks in California and then immediately fly back. And then I want to be on TV, stuff like Seth Meyers, Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, The View, stuff like that. I am formerly retired.”

Wendy previously expressed her enthusiasm for The View. The iconic media personality also revealed that she’s gotten inspiration from the show’s “Hot Topic” segment, as she used to talk about recent moments in pop culture throughout her time hosting The Wendy Williams Show.

The show was cancelled in 2017 after 13 seasons on the air. During that time, Williams prioritized her health for her final season and did not make an appearance during the last season.

Last September, she checked into a wellness center, and last November, she mentioned launching a podcast as part of an official return.

We are happy to see Wendy doing well! Would you want to see the iconic television/radio host on The View?

Like TV One on Facebook and be sure to follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

