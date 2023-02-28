Keke Palmer And Darius Jackson Welcome First Child

by Jhanaya Belle

February 28, 2023

Congratulations to these new parents, Keke Palmer, and her partner Darius Jackson as they gave birth to their first child!

The former child actress made the announcement via Instagram, Monday, February 27th.

“Hey Son!!!!” Palmer wrote, adding: “Born during Black History Month, with a name to match! LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON, welcome to the world baby Leo.”

During her debut monologue as “Saturday Night Live” host in December, Palmer first made the announcement that she was expecting a child.

She admitted to Vanity Fair earlier this month that she didn’t exactly know how else to tell the public about her pregnancy, so she chose to make the announcement during her monologue.

“It was so much fun to say it during my monologue. That’s something my kid can have forever,” Palmer told Vanity Fair, adding she is “so happy for my child” for getting such a “legendary” reveal.

Congrats to the new parents, Keke and Darius!

