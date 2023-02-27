Recap of the 54th NAACP Image Awards

by Jhanaya Belle

February 27, 2023

Photo by: Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

#BlackExcellence was heavily present at the 54th Annual NAACP Image Awards Saturday, February 25th!

The competition was fierce for this year’s award ceremony was fierce, as Angela Bassett to Abbott Elementary took home several awards.

The award show had endless great moments, from Bassett acknowledging that she “did the thing” after winning one of three awards, to Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union-Wade discussing their daughter Zaya and the difficulties she encounters as a Black trans person as they accepted the President’s Award.

Here are the winners of the 2023 NAACP Image Awards!

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Danielle Deadwyler – Till (United Artists Releasing/Orion Pictures)

Keke Palmer – Alice (Vertical Entertainment)

Letitia Wright – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios)

Regina Hall – Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul (Focus Features)

Viola Davis – The Woman King (Sony Pictures Releasing) (WINNER)

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Daniel Kaluuya – Nope (Universal Pictures)

Jonathan Majors – Devotion (Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Joshua Boone – A Jazzman’s Blues (Netflix)

Sterling K. Brown – Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul (Focus Features)

Will Smith – Emancipation (Apple) (WINNER)

Outstanding Motion Picture

A Jazzman’s Blues (Netflix)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios) (WINNER)

Emancipation (Apple TV)

The Woman King (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Till (United Artists Releasing/Orion Pictures)

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Angela Bassett – 9-1-1 (FOX) (WINNER)

Brandee Evans – P-Valley (Starz)

Queen Latifah – The Equalizer (CBS)

Rutina Wesley – Queen Sugar (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Zendaya – Euphoria (HBO)

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Damson Idris – Snowfall (FX)

Jabari Banks – Bel-Air (Peacock)

Kofi Siriboe – Queen Sugar (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Nicco Annan – P-Valley (Starz) (WINNER)

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (ABC) (WINNER)

Atlanta (FX)

black-ish (ABC)

Rap Sh!t (HBO Max)

The Wonder Years (ABC)

Entertainer of the Year

Angela Bassett (WINNER)

Mary J. Blige

Quinta Brunson

Viola Davis

Zendaya

Congratulations to all of the 54th Annual NAACP Image Awards winners. Did you watch the award show, if so, what were your favorite moments? Be sure to sound off in the comments.

