‘Justice is Served’ | Fans React to Nipsey Hussle’s Killer Being Sentenced 60 Years to Life

by Jhanaya Belle

February 23, 2023

Photo by: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Long Live, Nipsey Hussle!

Four long years after the murder of the beloved rap star, 33-year-old Eric Holder Jr., who murdered the rapper was found guilty and received a prison sentence of 60 years to life on February 22.

Holder was accused of approaching Hussle, born Ermias Asghedom, after hearing claims that he had been labeled a “snitch”, the prosecution said.

“I am very mindful of what was presented as to Mr. Holder’ mental health,” Superior Court Judge H. Clay Jacke II said regarding Holder Jr.’s mental health illness. “I am also mindful of the devastation caused to the victims and their families. I believe this sentence balances the two.”

According to AP News, Jacke gave Holder a sentence of 25 years to life for the murder, an extra 25 years for a firearm-related sentencing enhancement, and an additional 10 years for assault with a firearm.

Holder also received 10 additional years for injuring two other men on the day of the fatal shooting.

Holder’s father sent the court a letter in which he apologized on his son’s behalf.

“I know there are not enough words or apologies that will fill the void, the loss, the pain, the deep sorrow the family of Ermias Asghedom (Nipsey Hussle) is experiencing. You cannot imagine the agony, the grief, the utter disbelief and devastation I feel knowing my son, Eric Jr., took another person’s life,” the letter read.

After the news of Holder Jr.’s sentencing, fans of the slain rapper took to social media to celebrate the justice.

May Nipsey Hussle continue to rest in power!

Like TV One on Facebook and be sure to follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

