Asking For A Friend Sweapstakes Rules

by TV One

February 9, 2023

ASKING FOR A FRIEND SWEEPSTAKES

Official Rules

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW.

EACH WINNER MAY BE REQUIRED TO EXECUTE PRIZE ACCEPTANCE DOCUMENTS WITHIN THE TIMEFRAME SPECIFIED BY SPONSOR, AS MORE FULLY DETAILED BELOW.

BY ENTERING THE SWEEPSTAKES YOU AGREE TO THESE OFFICIAL RULES, WHICH ARE A CONTRACT, SO READ THEM CAREFULLY BEFORE ENTERING. WITHOUT LIMITATION, THIS CONTRACT INCLUDES INDEMNITIES TO THE SPONSOR FROM YOU, AND A LIMITATION OF YOUR RIGHTS AND REMEDIES.

1. SWEEPSTAKES DATES: The Asking For A Friend Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) starts on February 9, 2023, at 12:00 am (EST) and ends on May 11, 2023, at 9:50 am (EST) (“Sweepstakes Period”). The Sweepstakes Period will consist of thirteen (13) separate “Entry Periods”, each Entry Period is detailed in Section 3 below. During the Sweepstakes Period there will be thirteen (13) weekly drawings and one (1) grand prize drawing for a total of fourteen (14) drawings. Each Weekly Drawing will commence on February 16, 2023 at 9:50am (EST) and end on May 11 at 9:50 am (EST) (each a “Weekly Drawing”), as further detailed below.

The Sweepstakes is being sponsored by TV One, LLC (“Sponsor”) and Radio One (collectively, the “Promotion Parties”) in connection with the promotion of the television show Asking For A Friend (the “Show”) through weekly topics based on the prior night Show highlights that will be featured on the Morning Hustle (the “Radio Show”). The time will be determined by the timekeeping system of the Promotion Parties. The Promotion Parties will have the sole discretion in determining the timeliness of any action or inaction related to this Sweepstakes. For the Official Rules visit: http://www.tvone.tv or http://www.theMorningHustle.com.

2. ELIGIBILITY: The Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the United States who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry, who live in the fifty (50) United States and the District of Columbia (“Promotion Area”), and who have internet access at the start of the Sweepstakes Period. Employees of the Promotion Parties and of their respective parents, subsidiaries, affiliates, promotion agencies, advertising agencies, and any other entity involved with the development or administration of this Sweepstakes and members of those employees’ immediate family (spouse, parents, grandparents, children, grandchildren, and siblings and their respective spouses, regardless of where they reside) and persons living in the same household, whether or not related, of such employees, are not eligible to enter or win. Void where prohibited and outside the Promotion Area.

Persons who have won a prize in another sweepstakes or promotion of any kind from the Promotion Parties within the 30-day period immediately preceding the start date of this Sweepstakes are not eligible to participate. Only one person per family or household (whether related or not) may win in any promotion from the Promotion Parties during the Sweepstakes Period.

3. HOW TO ENTER: There is one (1) way to enter for a chance to win, accessible via text message or online:

Text Message: During the Entry Period, you may access the Sweepstakes by sending a text message that includes the entry code “AFAF” (“Entry Code”) to 71007 to sign up. You will then receive a message directing you to the following website: https://themorninghustle.com/899101/asking-for-a-friend-the-morning-hustle-tv-one-contest/ to complete the online entry form in its entirety, including, your full legal name, complete address, phone number (including area code), e-mail address and date of birth and to submit your entry form. By signing up, you agree to receive autodialed Sponsor and third-party ads to the number you provide. Consent to receive texts is not required for purchase of any good or service from Sponsor. All text message entrants must have a text messaging two-way capable handset and digital service. Text message entrants will be sent a text message to confirm or reject entry into a Sweepstakes. Text STOP to stop and HELP for help. Text-message entries may be subject to fees under the terms of the entrant’s cellphone/text messaging subscription plan (contact your carrier for pricing plans and details). Text messaging and wireless service are not available in all areas. If any dispute arises as to identity of any text-message entrant, the entrant will be considered the authorized account holder. “Authorized Account Holder” is defined as the natural person who is assigned a number by the cellular provider or as shown on the cellular provider’s records, or the natural person authorized to use the number by an entity that is shown on the cellular provider’s records for that number. You may access entry to the Sweepstakes without sending a text message by visiting the Website online.

.

Online: During the Entry Period, you may enter the Sweepstakes by visiting the Website and accurately complete the online entry form to receive one (1) entry. You must complete the online entry form in its entirety, including, your full legal name, complete address, phone number (including area code), e-mail address and date of birth and to submit your entry form. Entries received from any person in excess of the stated limitation will be void if discovered by Sponsor. The use of automated entry or other artificial means to enter is prohibited. Illegible and incomplete entries are void. To enter the Sweepstakes using a mobile device, you must have a service plan for your web-enabled mobile device with your wireless service provider. If there is a dispute regarding the identity of an online entrant’s entry, the entry will be deemed to have been made by the authorized holder of the email account at the time the entry was made. The authorized account holder is the natural person who is assigned to the applicable account by the email platform. If you choose to enter using your mobile phone, standard data rates may apply. See your wireless service provider for pricing plan details and capabilities. The information you provide will be used for the purposes of Sweepstakes administration and in accordance with Sponsor’s Privacy Policy.

Entry Period Start Date(at 12:00 a.m. EST) End Date(at 11:59 p.m. EST) Approximate Drawing Date 1 2/09/2023 2/15/2023 2/16/2023 2 2/16/2023 2/22/2023 2/23/2023 3 2/23/2023 3/1/2023 3/2/2023 4 3/2/2023 3/8/2023 3/9/2023 5 3/9/2023 3/15/2023 3/16/2023 6 3/16/2023 3/22/2023 3/23/2023 7 3/23/2023 3/29/2023 3/30/2023 8 3/30/2023 4/5/2023 4/6/2023 9 4/6/2023 4/12/2023 4/13/2023 10 4/13/2023 4/19/2023 4/20/2023 11 4/20/2023 4/26/2023 4/27/2023 12 4/27/2023 5/3/2023 5/4/2023 13 5/4/2023 5/10/2023 5/11/2023 Grand Prize Announcement 5/11/2023

4. CONDITIONS APPLICABLE TO ALL ENTRIES: Entries must be received by the end of the Sweepstakes Period to be eligible. Limit one (1) entry per person per Entry Code. Entries received from any person in excess of the stated limitation will be void if discovered by the Promotion Parties. Illegible and incomplete entries are void.

5. WINNER DETERMINATION, NOTIFICATION, AND VERIFICATION: All eligible entries received during an Entry Period will be placed in a pool for random drawing prize selection for that Entry Period. Limit one (1) prize per person/per email address/per household for Entry Periods 1-13. Winners for Entry Periods 1-13, will be eligible to win the grand prize. Winners will be selected in random drawings conducted by Sponsor’s designated representative, whose decisions are final, on or about the Approximate Drawing Dates listed in Section 3. Odds of winning the prize depend on the number of eligible entries. Winners will be announced weekly on Thursdays, beginning on February 16, 2023 at 9:50 am ET. The Sponsor will attempt to notify potential winner by email or telephone, and potential winner must respond within 72 hours of initial notification attempt. Potential winner will be asked to provide their full name, telephone number (including area code), date of birth, street address, and/or email address. Potential winner may be required to complete an Affidavit of Eligibility, Liability and Publicity Release (unless prohibited by law) and any other documents required by Sponsor, and, if so, required documents must be signed and returned within three business days of date appearing on prize notification. Prize will be awarded only upon winner verification and final approval by the Sponsor. If potential winner does not respond by the deadline set forth above, if potential winner does not claim the prize by the deadline, if prize notification is returned as undeliverable, if potential winner fails to sign and return requested documentation within the specified time period, and/or if potential winner is not in compliance with these Official Rules, including eligibility requirements, that potential winner may be disqualified and, at Sponsor’s sole discretion, the Sponsor may select an alternate winner, time permitting, by random drawing from remaining eligible entries. If the winner is at least 18, but still considered a minor in his/her jurisdiction of residence, Sponsor reserves the right to award the prize in the name of his/her parent or legal guardian who will be responsible for fulfilling all requirements imposed on winner set forth herein. Winner may be instructed to come to the offices of the Sponsor located at the address set forth below during regular business hours to claim the prize, and, if so, winner will be given a deadline to do so. If Sponsor mails prize to winner, Sponsor is not responsible for loss, delay, or damage in delivery. Winner may be required to provide valid identification (e.g., via valid state-issued driver’s license, passport or other government-issued I.D. containing the person’s name, date of birth, and photograph) to claim the prize. If so, identification documents must match information previously provided to the Sponsor. The prize may be claimed only by the actual winner. Friends and family members are not eligible to claim the prize on behalf of the winner. Released Parties (defined below) shall not be liable for any claims made by ineligible entrants.

6. PRIZE: Thirteen (13) winners (“Winners”) will be selected during the Sweepstakes Period. One (1) Winner will be picked at random during each Entry Period. Each Winner during Entry Periods 1-13 will receive prize worth One Hundred Dollars ($100) in the form or a gift card or check to be determined by the Sponsor (“Prize”) and one (1) Winner during Entry Period 13 will receive a prize worth Five Hundred Dollars in the form of a gift card or check to be determined by the Sponsor ($500) (“Grand Prize”). Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of each Prize: $100. ARV of the Grand Prize: $500. ARV of all prizes: $1,800. No substitution of prize is offered, and the prize may not be transferred to a third party. All federal, state, and local taxes on the prize, and any other costs, fees, and expenses associated with prize acceptance and use not specifically provided for herein are the sole responsibility of the winner. Properly claimed prize will be awarded, but in no event will Sponsor award more prizes than are provided for in these Official Rules.

To the extent that prize elements are provided by third-party providers, winner agrees to look solely to applicable prize providers with respect to any claims, losses, or disputes in connection therewith. If any winner is found to be in violation of these Official Rules or is otherwise determined by the Sponsor, in its sole discretion to be ineligible, he/she may be required to forfeit the prize or to reimburse the Sponsor for the stated value of the prize if such a violation is found after the prize has been used by the winner. Dates and times of concerts, events, trips, and activities are subject to change, and those changes are beyond the control of the Sponsor. Changes of venue and cancellation of engagements by performing artists and/or their management may be permanent in nature. The Sponsor is not responsible for replacing tickets if a show is canceled because of weather, promoter, performer, or any other reason. The Sponsor is not obligated to make any effort to find an alternative prize under these circumstances. Transportation to and from any event venue, parking, meals, beverages, souvenirs, and incidentals will be the responsibility of the winner and his or her guest. Movie passes and/or special screening and premiere movie passes are valid for space available only. Seating is provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Gift cards are subject to terms and conditions as specified by issuer.

7. GENERAL CONDITIONS: Entrant agrees that it is entrant’s responsibility to participate in the Sweepstakes and to use the prize (if applicable) in a manner that is safe for entrant and third parties. By participating, each entrant agrees: (a) to abide by these Official Rules and decisions of Sponsor, which will be final and binding in all respects relating to this Sweepstakes; (b) to release, discharge, and hold harmless the Promotion Parties, any applicable social media platform (Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook), and the advertising agencies, promotion agencies, and any other third-parties involved in the development or administration of this Sweepstakes and all of their respective parents, affiliates, subsidiaries, and all of the respective officers, directors, shareholders, employees, agents and representatives of the forgoing (collectively, “Released Parties”) from all injuries, liability, losses and damages of any kind to persons, including death, or property resulting, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes or any Sweepstakes-related activity or the acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of the awarded prize or prize element; and (c) to the use of his/her name, voice, submitted entry, performance, photograph/video, prize information, image, and/or likeness for programming, advertising, publicity, trade, and promotional purposes in all media, now or hereafter known, worldwide and on the Internet, and in perpetuity by Sponsor and its designees (unless prohibited by law), without compensation or additional consents from entrant or any third party and without prior notice, approval or inspection, and to execute specific consent to such use if asked to do so. By entering, entrant also agrees not to release any publicity or other materials on their own or through someone else regarding their participation in the Sweepstakes without the prior consent of the Sponsor, which Sponsor may withhold in its sole discretion. Sponsor also reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to modify these Official Rules for clarification purposes without materially affecting the terms and conditions of the Sweepstakes. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any individual from further participation in the Sweepstakes if Sponsor concludes, in its sole discretion, that such person: (a) has attempted to tamper with the entry process or other operation of the Sweepstakes; (b) has failed to comply with or has attempted to circumvent these Official Rules; (c) has committed fraud or attempted to undermine the legitimate operation of the Sweepstakes; or (d) has acted toward Sponsor, any other entity affiliated with the Sweepstakes, or any other entrant in an unfair, inequitable, annoying, threatening, disrupting, or harassing manner. If a dispute arises regarding compliance with these Official Rules, Sponsor may consider, in its sole discretion, data reasonably available to Sponsor through information technology systems in Sponsor’s control, but Sponsor will not be obligated to consider any data or other information collected from any other source. Any failure by Sponsor to enforce any of these Official Rules will not constitute a waiver of such Official Rules. If there is a conflict between any term of these Official Rules and any marketing or entry materials used in connection with the Sweepstakes, the terms of these Official Rules will govern.

8. MISCELLANEOUS: Released Parties are not responsible for lost, late, incomplete, damaged, inaccurate, stolen, delayed, misdirected, undelivered, or garbled entries, tweets, retweets, Twitter, Instagram or Facebook updates; or for lost, interrupted or unavailable network, server, Internet Service Provider (ISP), Website, or other connections, availability or accessibility or miscommunications or failed computer, satellite, telephone or cable transmissions, lines, or technical failure or jumbled, scrambled, delayed, or misdirected transmissions or computer hardware or software malfunctions, failures or difficulties, or other errors or difficulties of any kind whether human, mechanical, electronic, computer, network, typographical, printing, or otherwise relating to or in connection with the Sweepstakes, including, without limitation, errors or difficulties that may occur in connection with the administration of the Sweepstakes, the processing of entries, or tweets, retweets, and/or updates, the announcement of the prize and winner, or in any other Sweepstakes -related materials. Released Parties are also not responsible for any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by Website users, tampering, hacking, or by any equipment or programming associated with or used in the Sweepstakes. Released Parties are not responsible for injury or damage to any person’s computer related to or resulting from participating in this Sweepstakes or downloading materials from or use of the Website. Should any portion of the Sweepstakes be, in Sponsor’s sole opinion, compromised by virus, worms, bugs, non-authorized human intervention or other causes that, in the sole opinion of the Sponsor, corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper play, or submission of entries, Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes and, if terminated, select the potential winner by random drawing from all eligible, non-suspect entries received prior to action taken, or in such other manner as Sponsor, in its sole discretion, deems fair and appropriate under the circumstances, if possible. If Sponsor terminates the Sweepstakes, Sponsor will announce the termination via the Website.

9. GOVERNING LAW AND JURISDICTION: EXCEPT WHERE PROHIBITED, ENTRANTS AGREE THAT ALL DISPUTES, CLAIMS AND CAUSES OF ACTION ARISING OUT OF OR CONNECTED WITH THIS PROMOTION, OR PRIZE AWARDED, WILL BE RESOLVED INDIVIDUALLY WITHOUT RESORT TO ANY FORM OF CLASS ACTION, AND ALL CLAIMS, JUDGMENTS, AND AWARDS WILL BE LIMITED TO ACTUAL OUT-OF-POCKET COSTS INCURRED BY ENTRANT WITH REGARD TO THIS SWEEPSTAKES, BUT IN NO EVENT ATTORNEYS’ FEES, PUNITIVE, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, OR OTHER DAMAGES. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation, and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of entrants and Sponsor in connection with the Sweepstakes will be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of Maryland (“State”), without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules or provisions that would cause the application of the laws of any other jurisdiction. The state and federal courts located in the State will be the exclusive forum for any dispute relating to these Official Rules and/or this Sweepstakes. All entrants and winner agree, by their participation in the Sweepstakes, to submit to the personal jurisdiction of the state and federal courts in the State and waive the right to contest jurisdiction.

10. WINNER NAME: For the name of the winner, send a self-addressed stamped envelope with the name of the Sweepstakes on the outer envelope and addressed to Winner Name, TV One, LLC, 1010 Wayne Avenue, within two months of the end of the Sweepstakes.

11. SEVERABILITY: If any provision(s) of these Official Rules are held to be invalid or unenforceable, all remaining provisions hereof will remain in full force and effect.

12. SPONSOR: TV One, LLC, 1010 Wayne Avenue, Suite 1000, Silver Spring, MD 20910.

Abbreviated Rules

1. Abbreviated Rules for TV and Radio

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER FOR A CHANCE TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Void where prohibited by law. Open to legal residents of 50 US & DC who are 18+age at the time of entry. Sweepstakes begins at 12:00am (EST) on 2/9/2023 and ends at 9:50 am (EST) on 05/11/2023. Entry Period ends 5/10/2023. Internet access required for entry. Limit 1 entry per person. For Official Rules, visit http://www.tvone.tv or http://www.themorninghustle.com. Sponsor: TV One, LLC.

2. Abbreviated rules for online banner ads:

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited by law. Ends 5/11/2023 For Official Rules, visit http://www.tvone.tv or http://www.themorninghustle.com.

3. Abbreviated Rules for full page online and print ads:

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER FOR A CHANCE TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Void where prohibited by law. Sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States and the District of Columbia, who are eighteen (18) years of age or older at the time of entry. Sweepstakes begins at 12:00am (EST) on 2/9/2023 and ends at 9:50 am (EST) on 05/11/2023. Entry Period ends 5/10/2023 at 11:59pm. Internet access required for entry. Total ARV of all prizes awarded: $1800. For Official Rules, visit http://www.tvone.tv or https://themorninghustle.com. Sponsor: TV One, LLC, 1010 Wayne Avenue, Suite 1000, Silver Spring, MD 20910.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

