Urban One Takes Over 65th Annual Grammys | Recap of the 65th Annual Award Show

by Jhanaya Belle

February 6, 2023

Photo by: Urban One

Last night was a time to remember as we witnessed history happen at the 65th Annual Grammys!

Urban One made our presence known and felt at the red carpet of the award show as our lovely sistaaaa Jessie Woo held phenomenal interviews with some of our favorite artists!

With the phenomenal performances and watching who took home awards, here’s a recap of the 65th annual Grammys!

Jessie Woo had an amazing talk with the biggest boss, Rick Ross! And man, did he drop jewels!

We were excited to see and hear from the legends of Hip-Hop, Chuck D. and Flavor Flav!

We all know when the queen, MC Lyte steps in the building its time to listen!

We couldn’t wait to soak up game from Too $hort!

Trevor Noah Hosted the 65th Annual Grammys

The amazingly awesome Trevor Noah hosted the event last night at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

We had a ball watching him take the stage!

Samara Joy Wins Best New Artist

If you haven’t heard of Samara Joy, do yourselves a flavor and download her music.

The 23-year-old amazing jazz singer took home the award for the category of Best New Artist for her sophomore album Linger Awhile.

Lizzo Snags Grammy for Record of the Year

It’s safe to say that our girl Lizzo had a great year in 2022!

The talented Lizzo won a Grammy for her biggest single, “About Damn Time” and decided to dedicate the award to the late musician Prince, and Beyonce.

Hip-Hop Stars Shut the Stage Down for the Celebration of Hip-Hop’s 50th Anniversary

The biggest names in hip-hop performed a rousing tribute to the genre’s 50 years in existence.

The section, which featured a number of legendary musicians like Big Boi, Queen Latifah, Run DMC, Salt-N-Pepa, Busta Rhymes, Ice-T, and more!

Dr. Dre Honored with the Global Impact Award

The gargantuan producer, Dr. Dre received the Global Impact Award for his amazing contributions to the music industry!

Mary J. Blige Takes the Stage

You know our favorite aunty, Mary J. Blige had everyone up and out of their seats as she took the stage!

Doesn’t she look beautiful? Go ahead Mary!

Viola Davis Becomes EGOT Winner

Viola Davis earned her EGOT status after winning a Grammy for her audiobook, The Woman King!

Congratulations on the astonishing accomplishment, Viola!

Kendrick Lamar Had a Victorious Night

Photo by: Timothy Norris/FilmMagic

Kendrick Lamar nearly took home ALL of the Grammys when it came to the Rap categories!

The Compton native won Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song. The one award he didn’t receive was for Best Melodic Rap Performance, which went to Future, Drake, and Tems‘ “Wait for U.”

Beyonce Makes History

Beyonce made history last night!!!

The beloved singer now holds the crown the artist with the most Grammy awards.

Four of the nine awards the singer was nominated for at the 2023 Grammys have already been won by her: best dance/electronic album for “Renaissance,” best R&B song for her hit song, “Cuff It,” best dance-electronic music recording for “Break My Soul,” and best traditional R&B performance for “Plastic off the Sofa.”

As you can tell, we had an amazing time at the Grammys last night. But we want to hear from YOU! What were your favorite moments last night? Let us know below.

