Don’t Miss the Urban One Family at the 65th Grammy Awards This Sunday!

February 2, 2023

Urban One will be represented on this year’s Grammy Awards red carpet. Catch interviews from today’s hotLive from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and hosted by Trevor Noah, the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards will be broadcast live on Sun, Feb. 5, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on the CBS Television Network and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Prior to the Telecast, the GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony® will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater at 12:30 p.m. PT and will be streamed live on live.GRAMMY.com.

