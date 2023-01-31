Jaafar Jackson, Nephew of Michael Jackson Cast to Play Him

by Jhanaya Belle

January 31, 2023

Photo by: (Right: Jaafar Jackson) by Araya Diaz/Getty Images for REELZ. (Left: Michael Jackson) by Kevin Mazur/WireImage.

After a worldwide search, director Antoine Fuqua has finally found the perfect actor to play the late Michael Jackson!

The legendary director revealed in an Instagram post that the King of Pop’s nephew, Jaafar Jackson, son of Jermaine Jackson was cast to play his uncle.

“Proud to announce @jafaarjackson as Michael — the motion picture event that explores the journey of the man who became the King of Pop. Coming soon,” the director said.

The 26-year-old shared his gratitude as the news broke the internet.

“I’m humbled and honored to bring my Uncle Michael’s story to life. To all the fans all over the world, I’ll see you soon,” he tweeted.

According to CNN, a member of the Jackson family released a statement last February sharing that the movie, named “Michael,” is being produced with the support of Jackson’s family and estate and will give “audiences an in-depth portrayal of the man and our brother who became the King of Pop.”

The casting choice has been approved by not only the Jackson family, but Michael’s eldest son, Prince.

“Truthfully I couldn’t be happier and prouder for him, he’s been working his ass off and I know he’s going to do an amazing job,” Prince said. “I’m confident we are all going to do our best to show the world a part of my father they’ve never seen and that they deserve to see.”

We can’t wait to see the upcoming biopic! Let us know if you’ll be watching the upcoming film below!

