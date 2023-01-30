LisaRaye McCoy Spices Things Up on TV One, Hosts Asking for a Friend

by Alana Seldon

January 30, 2023

LisaRaye McCoy is hands down the original IT Girl!

The iconic actress, best known for her starring role as Diana “Diamond” Armstrong in The Players Club, has been capturing the hearts of television and movie fans since the ’90s.

Her work as an actress, designer and host has made her one of the most beloved, influential and respected Black women in the entertainment industry.

LisaRaye’s beauty and all-white fashion looks have never gone unnoticed, nor has her talent.

The 55-year-old mogul has also been seen on screen in projects such as: The Wood, Single Ladies, Tyler Perry’s A House Divided, Ballers on HBO and Fox Soul’s Cocktails With Queens – just to name a few.

She’s also launched several businesses including a lingerie line, LisaRaye Glamour hair, a line of curve-friendly PZI jeans, and LR Home Styles.

Clearly, that Diamond advice: “make the money, don’t let it make you” stuck with her, okay!?

LisaRaye’s tell it like it is nature most recently landed her a new gig as the host of TV One’s all-new original dating series Asking For a Friend. And we’re proud to announce the news because believe us when we say, she’s perfect for it!

While the dating scene might not be the most ideal these days, some brave singles are gearing up for a journey with their bestie to find love in the new show premiering in February.

In every episode, two single besties try to find love matches for each other, choosing two blind dates for them before later going on a double date to reveal the type of person which eligible bachelor/bachelorette each should be dating. After spending decades in the entertainment industry, LisaRaye’s career and love lives have been in the public eye. As a woman who’s done her fair share of dating and is still looking for Mr. Right, who better to host this hilarious new series? You do not want to miss it! Do you trust your best friend enough to pick your next boo? Don’t miss the premiere of TV One’s all-new original dating series Asking for a Friend on Thursday, February 9th at 8P/7C only on TV One! Like TV One on Facebook and be sure to follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

