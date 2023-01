WATCH: Rapid Fire Questions with Jared Wofford | Under the Influence

by Alana Seldon

January 20, 2023

TV One caught up with the cast and crew of Under the Influence while on set of the all-new original movie.

In this digital-exclusive segment, meet one of the stars, Jared Wofford with a round of fun rapid fire questions.

Don’t miss the premiere of TV One’s all-new original movie Under the Influence on Sunday, Feb. 5th at 7/6c.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook