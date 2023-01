WATCH: Rapid Fire Questions with Courtney Miller, Director of Under the Influence

by Alana Seldon

January 20, 2023

TV One caught up with the cast and crew of Under the Influence while on set of the all-new original movie.

In this digital-exclusive segment, get to know the director, Courtney Miller a little better with a round of fun rapid fire questions.

Don’t miss the premiere of TV One’s all-new original movie Under the Influence on Sunday, Feb. 5th at 7/6c.

