Bobby Brown Accepts the Phoenix Honor at the 2023 Urban One Honors

by Jhanaya Belle

January 18, 2023

Photo by: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Urban One Honors

We have witnessed Bobby Brown go from child star, to industry bad boy, to family man. Throughout the trials and tribulations of losing his parents, his first wife Whitney Houston, their shared daughter Bobbi Kristina, and his son Bobby Brown Jr., the King of R&B has shown us how to truly rise from the ashes!

We were proud to give this icon his well-deserved flowers during the fifth annual Urban One Honors.

Following the video montage of his life, showcasing his highs and lows of his journey, he brought the room to tears as he made an emotional and moving speech.

He said he looks forward to doing more in the future, and that he still has a lot of life left to live.

“I promised myself that I wasn’t going to cry, that went out the window a long time ago,” Brown said. “I also want to thank Urban One, Cathy, my family, my kids. I love you so much. It’s kind of hard to accept an award for living. Because all I tried to do was live and be the best that I can be. And I’m not done, God’s not done with me.”

We couldn’t agree more, Bobby. Thank you for showing us how to overcome trying times.

If you missed the show, watch it on the TV One App or catch the re-airing on Thursday, Jan. 19th at 9p/8c only on TV One.

