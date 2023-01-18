Congresswoman Maxine Waters Accepts the Lifetime Achievement Honor at the 2023 Urban One Honors

by Jhanaya Belle

January 18, 2023

Photo by: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Urban One Honors

Last night, we didn’t only acknowledge those that have opened so many doors within the entertainment industry. We also saluted those that provided amazing service to the Black community.

This year, Congresswoman Maxine Waters was honored for the exceptional work that she’s done throughout her amazing political career as she accepted the Lifetime Achievement Award!

Rep. Maxine Waters eagerly stepped up to the podium to accept her honor and reflected on her career after the award was presented by Roland Martin and the former mayor of Atlanta, Keisha Lance Bottoms. She talked about how crucial it was for our community to “reclaim our time” and how she couldn’t believe how far her career had taken her.

“When I first went to Washington D.C. and I was dealing with crack cocaine that had been put into our community and the government had a role in it I put together a townhall,” she stated. “It was the biggest townhall that had ever been put together by a member of the Black Caucus in Washington D.C. And it was because Cathy Hughes, and her radio program that brought all of the people out to deal with that issue. That is what I do.”

We salute you, Congresswoman Maxine Waters! And we thank you for the amazing service that you’ve provided to others throughout your career.

