Celebrating David Mann | 5th Annual Urban One Honors Icons of the Culture

by Jhanaya Belle

January 10, 2023

Photo by: David Mann

We all need a daily dose of inspiration, as we navigate throughout our lives.

And this 2023 Urban One Honors honoree gives us all the inspiration we can get!

When it comes to David Mann, the multi-faceted actor, comedian, and NAACP Image Award winner for “Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series” for Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns, saying he is brilliantly funny and incredibly accomplished is an understatement.

David, a native of Texas, displays his God-given abilities in a very dramatic and eminent manner. His theatrical and musical abilities are the pinnacle of inventiveness, leaving fans laughing hysterically.

When we first heard David Mann’s strong vocals while he and his wife Tamela were members of the well-known Gospel group Kirk Franklin and the Family, we instantly fell in love with him.

Along with other fan favorites, David co-starred in the hit comedy series Meet the Browns, the NAACP Image® Award-winning docuseries The Manns, It’s A Mann’s World, and the comedy Mann & Wife.

The Texas native became well known for his multiple appearances in Tyler Perry’s Medea stage plays for the role of Mr. Brown.

David was also featured in Perry’s A Madea Homecoming on Netflix in 2022 and the Christmas film Soul Santa on BET in 2021.

Together with his wife Tamela, David runs Tillymann Entertainment. He also serves as the creative director for all Tillymann music, video, touring, film, and television productions.

When David is not working on sets or at Tillymann Entertainment, he performs his live comedy performance in front of packed houses at venues across the nation.

He has been touring coast to coast as part of the Mann Family’s fall Overcomer tour, which includes 30+ cities.

We thank David Mann for giving the world laughter, and inspiration as we honor him with the Inspirational Impact Honor!

