Kyra Harris Bolden Becomes Michigan’s First Black Woman Supreme Court Justice

by Jhanaya Belle

January 4, 2023

Photo by: Dominick Sokotoff/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Yes, we love to see this Black Girl Magic!

Kyra Harris Bolden, a second-term state representative in Michigan, became the first Black woman and youngest justice to serve on the state’s Michigan Supreme Court.

According to CNN, Bolden made history on Sunday, January 1 when she was appointed to the Michigan Supreme Court.

Bolden, 34, was chosen by Governor Gretchen Whitmer in November to succeed retiring Justice Bridget McCormack.

According to The Philadelphia Tribune, Bolden also gave Whitmer the oath of office.

Bolden was chosen to serve in the Michigan House of Representatives in 2018. The mother of one earned her bachelor’s degree from Grand Valley State University. She also has a law degree from the University of Detroit Mercy School of Law.

While in college, Bolden discovered her great-grandfather Jesse Lee Bond was lynched in Tennessee in the 1930s.

Bond’s nephew Ronald Morris, speaking to ABC 24 News, said that his assailants had castrated him and thrown him into the Hatchie River. According to Bolden, the coroner determined that her great-grandfather’s death was a result of drowning, allowing the lynchers to walk free.

According to Bolden’s statement to the Free Press, this tragedy inspired her to seek a legal career and subsequently become an activist for criminal justice reform.

The Detroit News reports that Bolden “will ensure equal access to justice, apply the law without fear or favor and treat all who come before our state’s highest court with dignity and respect.”

“I know what is required of the people of the State of Michigan, I know what the people of the State of Michigan deserve, you know, they deserve a hardworking Justice that takes the time to make well-reasoned and thoughtful decisions,” Bolden said.

Please join us as we congratulate Kyra Harris Bolden on this groundbreaking accomplishment!

Like TV One on Facebook and be sure to follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

