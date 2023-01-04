Anita Pointer, Lead Singer of the Pointer Sisters, Dies at 74

by Jhanaya Belle

January 4, 2023

Photo by: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Anita Pointer, the musician best known for being a part of family group The Pointer Sisters, passed away on December 31st at the age of 74.

The late singer lost her battle with cancer that was “somewhat lengthy and heroic,” her representative shared with TMZ.

“While we are deeply saddened by the loss of Anita, we are comforted in knowing she is now with her daughter, Jada and her sisters June & Bonnie and at peace,” Anita’s sister and bandmate Ruth said, along with their brothers Aaron and Fritz. “She was the one that kept all of us close and together for so long. Her love of our family will live on in each of us. Please respect our privacy during this period of grief and loss. Heaven is a more loving beautiful place with Anita there.”

The late singer was born in Oakland, California in 1948. She was the fourth of six children and grew up singing in the church with her three sisters.

After June and Bonnie achieved success with their debut singles, Anita decided to join the group in 1973.

They first appeared on the Billboard charts in 1973 with “Yes We Can Can,” which peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 12 on the Hot Soul Songs chart.

Later that year, the band’s self-titled first album was published, and the song was included.

The group expanded on their early success in 1974 with “Fairytale.”

The song made its debut on the Billboard Country Singles chart, reaching its highest position at No. 37, before moving up to No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Their 1974 performance of the song won them their first of three Grammy Awards: Best Country Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group.

The Pointer Sisters recorded seven Hot 100 Top 10 singles during the following ten years, including “Fire” (No. 2) in 1978, “He’s So Shy” (No. 3), “Slow Hand” (No. 2) in 1981, “Automatic” (No. 5), “Jump (For My Love)” (No. 3), “I’m So Excited” (No. 9) in 1984, and “Neutron Dance” (No. 10). (No. 9).

Our thoughts and prayers are with Anita Pointer’s loved ones at this time. May she rest in power.

Like TV One on Facebook and be sure to follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

