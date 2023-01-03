Former Three 6 Mafia Member ‘Gangsta Boo’ Dead at 43

by Jhanaya Belle

January 3, 2023

Photo by: Chris McKay/Getty Images for Live Nation

Rapper Gangsta Boo, a former member of the hip-hop group Three 6 Mafia, has passed away. She was 43.

The Memphis native, born Lola Mitchell, was found dead on Sunday in her hometown of Memphis, Tennessee. It is unknown at this time what caused the death.

“The Mitchell family would like to thank everyone for their condolences regarding the untimely death of Lola ‘Gangsta Boo’ Mitchell,” the rapper’s mother Veronica Mitchell stated. “The family is asking for your continued prayers and privacy as we process the loss of our loved one.”

The rapper’s career began when she was 14-years-old, after catching the attention of founding member DJ Paul.

By 15, she had joined a rap group that featured prominent artists like DJ Paul, Juicy J, Crunchy Black, and Lord Infamous.

Boo quickly rose to fame for her rapid-fire, shoot-from-the-hip lyrical style that appeared on Three 6 Mafia’s cult classic debut album Mystic Stylez.

She contributed to five other albums by the group, including Chapter 2: World Domination and the gold-certified When the Smoke Clears: Sixty 6, Sixty 1.

Her first solo album, Enquiring Minds, was released in 1998. The standout track “Where Dem Dollas At” featuring Juicy J and DJ Paul, continued to catapult the late rapper’s career.

She departed Three 6 Mafia in 2001 after the release of Choices: The Album” to concentrate on her solo career.

Both Worlds (asterisk)69, her sophomore album, debuted and peaked at No. 29 on the Billboard 200 list. Enquiring Minds II: The Soap Opera, her third album, was released in 2003.

Gangsta Boo has worked with a number of well-known musicians over the course of her career, including OutKast, Eminem, Gucci Mane, Lil Jon, E-40, and T.I. She made an appearance on Latto’s “FTCU” this year along with GloRilla.

The Memphis legend announced last month that her fourth studio album, The BooPrint, would be released this year.

She and the producer Drumma Boy collaborated on the unreleased video “Imma Mack” last week.

“Gangsta Boo was like a sister to me and told the world about me the way my blood brother did,” Drumma Boy stated. “We both are Leos and share the same energy towards unity and seeing people happy! This is just such a devastating loss cuz she always wanted to see others win! RIP to the Queen Of Memphis, forever my sister.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with Gangsta Boo’s loved ones at this time. May the Queen of Memphis rest in peace.

