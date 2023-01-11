Celebrating Bobby Brown | 5th Annual Urban One Honors Icons of the Culture

by Jhanaya Belle

January 11, 2023

Photo by: Bobby Brown

The New York Times said it best.

Bobby Brown, a charismatic and gifted performer who effectively spanned various musical genres, including mainstream and R&B, was one of the most alluring American artists of the past thirty years!

A new Bobby Brown has emerged from the ashes and become a true phoenix.

His transformation from an R&B bad boy to a family-oriented musician who shares his passion for food through his four-year-old firm Bobby Brown Foods.com has been remarkable to watch!

After the loss of his first wife Whitney Houston, and their daughter Bobbi Kristina, the former bad boy manages to take his pain and create peace, and resources for others.

Nothing will ease the agony of losing a kid, as any parent will confirm, but Brown finds solace in his new relationship with his remaining children, three of whom he shares with his current wife, Alicia Etheredge-Brown.

In yet another new endeavor, Brown announced his plans to open the Bobbi Kristina Serenity House to honor his late daughter. It will serve as a refuge for both male and female victims and survivors of domestic violence.

“We have to help out whoever needs help. People don’t know how to break free from that situation. Love is not violence. Love is not talking to people in a demeaning way. I have a great team around me … my wife and all of her soldiers. We have to educate people about love. Men and women, and their families. Domestic violence affects the whole household.”

Brown is preparing to embark on a global tour with the recently formed band RBRM (Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky & Mike; the moniker was inspired by the well-known selfie shout-out in their debut single, “Cool It Now,” from 1984).

“We are the only group that has broken apart, where each member has been successful in their own way, and where the group comes back together,” Brown says. Only the Beatles have had comparable solo success for its original members. But even the Beatles never managed to reunite successfully in so many spin-offs: platinum or multi-platinum solo albums by Brown, Tresvant and the newest member Johnny Gill, multi-platinum product from Bell Biv Devoe, and now the new prospects of RBRM — a full four decades of pop music. “We are very proud of the fact that no group has ever done what we have done.”

As part of the 60th anniversary of Billboard Magazine, Brown was listed among the Top 60 Male Artists of All Time in 2018.

A fundraiser for Nashville’s National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM), Black Music Honors’ R&B Soul Music Icon Award is also being given to him.

We are honored to give the great Phoenix Award to the legend himself, Bobby Brown!

