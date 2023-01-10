Celebrating Tamela Mann | 5th Annual Urban One Honors Icons of the Culture

by Jhanaya Belle

January 10, 2023

Photo by: Tamela Mann

This fifth annual Urban One Honors honoree always takes us to CHURCH!

And, we are excited to honor her gifts of bringing us inspiration.

We first fell in love with Tamala Mann when we heard her powerful vocals as she and her husband David were a part of the popular Gospel group Kirk Franklin and the Family.

Fans not only fell in love with Tamela’s vocals but they also grew fond of her role, and her involvement in the critically acclaimed comedy series Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns, the NAACP Image® Award-winning docuseries The Manns, the comedy Mann & Wife, It’s A Mann’s World, as well as other blockbuster movies and television shows.

She had an appearance in Tyler Perry’s “Assisted Living,” which has fresh episodes showing on BET, and reprised her part as “Cora” in Madea’s Farewell Stage Play, Mann Family Dinner, the third season of her digital series, which premiered in the fall of 2020.

Tamela also appeared on Netflix in Perry’s A Madea Homecoming.

The veteran actress, and singer was selected to play the role of “First Lady” in the Oprah Winfrey/Steven Spielberg production, The Color Purple which set to be released theatrically in 2023.

The Texas native has won countless awards ranging from Grammy Awards, BET Awards, Billboard Music Awards, NAACP Image Awards, and Stellar Awards for Gospel Music.

Together with her husband, David, Tamela is the co-owner of the independent record company Tillymann Music Group. Last summer, the 56-year-old released her album entitled Overcomer through the company.

Her album entitled Best of Days, which featured her biggest hit “Take Me to the King” has seen major success! Not only did the album reached the Billboard No. 1 spot, but the album also was deemed “Album of the Decade” from for 2010–2019.

And we understand why, with tracks such as “Take Me to the King,” and “Touch from You” are tracks anyone can play during any period of trials and tribulations!

“Touch From You,” the album’s lead single reached No. 1 on the Billboard Gospel radio chart, becoming Tamela’s sixth No. 1 song in the format.

She achieved her ninth No. 1 with her second song, “Help Me,” featuring The Fellas, which also peaked at the top of the charts.

We thank Tamela Mann for giving the world spiritual-filled music, and Inspiration as we honor her with the Inspirational Impact Honor!

Like TV One on Facebook and be sure to follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

