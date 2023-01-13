Celebrating LeToya Luckett | 5th Annual Urban One Honors Icons of the Culture

by Jhanaya Belle

January 13, 2023

Photo by: LeToya Luckett

LeToya Luckett, a founding member of Destiny’s Child and a two-time Grammy Award winner, is a real multi-hyphenate who has achieved success in music, cinema, and television.

The Backstage Pass host of the fifth annual Urban One Honors was raised at the Brentwood Baptist Church in her hometown of Houston, Texas.

The word of his daughter’s skill was spread by her singing father. At the age of five, Luckett got the chance to perform her first solo in church. She remembers, “”The lady just gave me the mic one Sunday and I sang”, she recalls.

She soon began participating in plays at her elementary school, when she first met Beyoncé, and joined the school’s kids’ choir.

Along with Knowles, Kelly Rowland, and LaTavia Roberson, Luckett became a member of Destiny’s Child in 1993.

After leaving Houston’s club scene, the band started opening for artists like Dru Hill, SWV, and Immature. Destiny’s Child was signed by Columbia Records in 1997.

The debut album of Destiny’s Child, “Destiny’s Child,” was released in 1998 and featured the songs “No, No, No” with Wyclef Jean and “With Me.”

With the song “Get on the Bus,” which was made available as a single in Europe, they were also included on the Why Do Fools Fall in Love soundtrack.

On both Christina Aguilera’s first tour and TLC’s “Fanmail Tour,” Destiny’s Child performed as the opening act.

Luckett earned a record deal with Capitol Records in 2003 after deciding to pursue a solo career. Her first tune, “You Got What I Need,” a promo single that was only available on vinyl, was released in 2004.

She immediately started working on her debut solo album entitled LeToya. LeToya, was released on July 25, 2006.

Luckett’s debut album debuted at the top of the US Billboard 200 in the issue dated August 12, 2006. With over 1,000,000 copies sold as of December 2006, the album was platinum-certified.

In addition to being a multi-platinum music artist, she is also an actress, host, non-scripted and digital personality, public speaker, and brand ambassador.

LeToya has accumulated significant acting experience.

She has appeared in repeat episodes of GREENLEAF for OWN, ROSEWOOD for FOX, BALLERS for HBO, alongside Dwayne Johnson, SINGLE LADIES for VH1, and TREME for HBO.

She is now featured in a season-long arc on Starz’s RAISING KANAN.

To see our girl LeToya as the Backstage Pass host, catch the fifth annual Urban One Honors on MLK Day!

Like TV One on Facebook and be sure to follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

