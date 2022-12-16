Claudine Gay Appointed as the First Black President of Harvard University

by Jhanaya Belle

December 16, 2022

Photo by: Erin Clark/The Boston Globe

Harvard University announced Claudine Gay as the 30th president of the ivy league school on Thursday, December 15th.

Gay is the second woman and the first person of color to serve as president of Harvard University.

“I am humbled by the confidence that the governing boards have placed in me and by the prospect of succeeding President Bacow in leading this remarkable institution,” Gay said in the Harvard Gazette.

Gay is set to start fulfilling her role as Harvard’s President in July 2023.

Gay, whose parents were immigrants from Haiti, earned a Ph.D. in government from Harvard in 1998. According to the Harvard Gazette, she also won the Toppan Prize for the finest political science dissertation.

The newly appointed president has also been faculty of arts and sciences’ Dean since 2018.

She is also a renowned expert on political behavior, focusing on issues of race and politics in America. In addition, Gay is the founding chair of the Inequality in America Initiative, a multidisciplinary project that was started in 2017.

Prior to Gay, Harvard’s current president Lawrence S. Bacow stated in June that he would be resigning from the position after serving in it for five years.

She added, “It has been a privilege to work with Larry over the last five years. He has shown me that leadership isn’t about one person. It’s about all of us, moving forward together, and that’s a lesson I take with me into this next journey.”

The election ends a thorough search that was begun following Bacow’s statement in June.

“Claudine is a person of bedrock integrity,” Bacow stated. “She will provide Harvard with the strong moral compass necessary to lead this great university. The search committee has made an inspired choice for our 30th president. Under Claudine Gay’s leadership, Harvard’s future is very bright.”

Please join us as we congratulate Claudine Gay as the newly appointed President!

