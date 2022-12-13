2X GRAMMY AWARD WINNER LL COOL J, BOBBY BROWN, DAVID AND TAMELA MANN, CONGRESSWOMAN MAXINE WATERS, AND PHARRELL WILLIAMS HONORED AT 5TH ANNUAL URBAN ONE HONORS IN ATLANTA
December 13, 2022
On Friday, December 2nd, Urban One taped the 5th annual URBAN ONE HONORS in Atlanta, GA. The two-hour telecast will premiere on Monday, January 16, 2023, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, on TV One and CLEO TV, a division of Urban One, and will be hosted by R&B singer and actor, Tank. The televised event heralds the accomplishments of individuals who have made extraordinary contributions in entertainment, media, music, politics, education, and the community.
Read full release here.