The 2023 Golden Globe Nominations are In, and We are Excited

by Jhanaya Belle

December 12, 2022

Photo by:  MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

It’s almost that time again!

The nominees for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards were revealed by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Stars of NBC’s The Lopez vs. Lopez actors Mayan Lopez and Selenis Leyva announced the five candidates for each of the 27 categories live on NBC, which will once again broadcast the film and TV awards next year.

Films such as Elvis, Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, and Top Gun: Maverick are some of the significant movies of the year.

Among the top TV shows, Abbott Elementary, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, House of the Dragon, and Pam & Tommy were also acknowledged and nominated for the 2023 Golden Globes Awards.

Some of our favorite films and television shows from the past year are on the list, such as Black Panther: Wakanda ForeverAbbott ElementaryAtlanta, and Euphoria. We are excited to see Quinta BrunsonSheryl Lee RalphTyler James WilliamsDonald GloverViola DavisNiecy Nash and Zendaya’s names apart of the 2023 Golden Globes nominations list!

Take a look at the 2023 Golden Globes Award nominees.

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun Maverick

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Cate BlanchettTár

Olivia ColmanEmpire of Light

Viola DavisThe Woman King,

Ana de ArmasBlonde

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Austin Butler, Elvis

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Hugh Jackman, The Son

Bill Nighy, Living

Jeremy Pope, The Inspection,

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy 

Lesley ManvilleMrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Margot RobbieBabylon

Anya Taylor-JoyThe Menu

Emma ThompsonGood Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle YeohEverything Everywhere All at Once

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Diego CalvaBabylon

Daniel CraigGlass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam DriverWhite Noise

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ralph FiennesThe Menu

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Angela BassettBlack Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry CondonThe Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee CurtisEverything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly De LeonTriangle of Sadness

Carey MulliganShe Said

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Brendan GleesonThe Banshees of Inisherin

Barry KeoghanThe Banshees of Inisherin

Brad PittBabylon

Ke Huy QuanEverything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie RedmayneThe Good Nurse

Best Director – Motion Picture

James CameronAvatar: The Way of Water

Daniel Scheinert and Daniel KwanEverything Everywhere All at Once

Baz LuhrmannElvis

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture 

Todd FieldTÁR

Daniel Scheinert and Daniel KwanEverything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah PolleyWomen Talking

Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Best Motion Picture – Animated 

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Inu-Oh

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language 

All Quiet on the Western Front, Germany

Argentina, 1985, Argentina

Close, Netherlands/France/Belgium

Decision to Leave, South Korea

RRR, India

Best Original Score – Motion Picture 

Carter BurwellThe Banshees of Inisherin

Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Hildur GuðnadóttirWomen Talking

Justin HurwitzBabylon

John Williams, The Fabelmans,

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

Where the Crawdads Sing, “Carolina”

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, “Ciao Papa”

Top Gun: Maverick, “Hold My Hand”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, “Lift Me Up”

RRR, “Naatu Naatu”

Best Television Series – Drama

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

Ozark

Severance

Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Emma D’ArcyHouse of the Dragon

Laura LinneyOzark

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Hilary SwankAlaska Daily

ZendayaEuphoria

Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Kevin CostnerYellowstone

Diego Luna, Andor

Bob OdenkirkBetter Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Quinta BrunsonAbbott Elementary

Kaley CuocoFlight Attendant, The

Selena GomezOnly Murders in the Building

Jenna OrtegaWednesday

Jean SmartHacks

Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Donald GloverAtlanta

Bill HaderBarry

Steve MartinOnly Murders in the Building

Martin ShortOnly Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical, Comedy or Drama Television Series

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Hannah EinbinderHacks

Julia GarnerOzark

Janelle JamesAbbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee RalphAbbott Elementary

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical, Comedy or Drama Television Series

John Lithgow, The Old Man,

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

John TurturroSeverance

Tyler James WilliamsAbbott Elementary

Henry WinklerBarry

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Black Bird

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The Dropout

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Julia GarnerInventing Anna

Lily JamesPam & Tommy

Julia RobertsGaslit

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Taron EgertonBlack Bird

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian StanPam & Tommy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jennifer CoolidgeThe White Lotus

Claire DanesFleishman Is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-JonesUnder the Banner of Heaven

Niecy NashDahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey PlazaThe White Lotus,

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Murray AbrahamThe White Lotus

Domhnall GleesonThe Patient

Paul Walter HauserBlack Bird

Richard JenkinsDahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth RogenPam & Tommy

Did any of your favorite films, or television shows get nominated? Let us know below!

Like TV One on Facebook and be sure to follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

MORE BLOGS