Lupe Fiasco to Teach Rap Theory at MIT

To XXL Magazine’s Freshmen Class of 2007 to MIT!

Rapper Lupe Fiasco announced that he will be teaching at the prestigious institution.

“I been holding this for a while,” teased Fiasco on Twitter. “I’ll put together something more sophisticated later that really captures the nuance and gravity, but for now, I’ll just say it straight and raw: I’m going to teach Rap at @MIT.”

Following up to confirm this, MIT’s Arts account wrote, “MIT’s MLK Visiting Professor Program their 2022-23 appointments! Three have expertise in the arts & humanities:⁠ associate professor of theater Eunice Ferreira, Grammy-award winning rapper Lupe Fiasco, and documentary filmmaker Louis Massiah. Congrats all!”

The Chicago native’s course will examine the connections between the genre and the fields of astrophysics and evolutionary biology.

On December 3rd, Lupe live-streamed his first lecture giving us a glimpse of the curriculum.

“My first official talk as a professor on “Rap Theory” at @MIT https://web.mit.edu/webcast/cmsw/f22/ Enjoy. FYI My class CMS.S60 Rap Theory & Practice is now open for pre-registration to MIT, Harvard, Wellesley & MassArt students via @mit_cmsw🙏🏾.”

Please join us as we congratulate Lupe Fiasco on his latest venture. We can’t wait to see what more Lupe will teach his students at MIT!

