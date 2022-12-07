LL Cool J, Pharrell, LeToya Luckett, Maxine Waters, The Manns & More at Grace the Purple Carpet at 5th Urban One Honors in Atlanta

by TV One PR

December 6, 2022

On Friday, December 2nd, Urban One taped the 5th annual URBAN ONE HONORS in Atlanta, GA. The two-hour telecast will premiere on Monday, January 16, 2023, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, on TV One and CLEO TV, a division of Urban One, and will be hosted by R&B singer and actor, Tank. The televised event heralds the accomplishments of individuals who have made extraordinary contributions in entertainment, media, music, politics, education, and the community.

