Viola Davis on Track to Becoming an EGOT Winner

by Jhanaya Belle

November 16, 2022

Photo by: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

After receiving a Grammy Award nomination for her book, Finding Me, in the category of “Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording,” Viola Davis has the opportunity to create history and attain the coveted EGOT status.

The actress and author has won two Tonys for the films Fences and King Hedley II, in addition to an Emmy for How to Get Away with Murder.

If Davis snags an award at the 65th Annual Grammys on February 5th, she will become the 18th person to reach EGOT status, joining icons like John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, and Whoopi Goldberg.

Some other Black Hollywood stars received Grammy nominations this week, including Lizzo, who received two nominations for “Record of the Year” and “Album of the Year” for her albums Special and “About Damn Time.”

Beyoncé made history this year by receiving 10 nominations, making her the artist with the most in Grammy history. These nominations were for “Album of the Year,” “Record of the Year,” and “Best Dance Recording,” among other categories.

Check out the whole list of nominees for this year’s ceremony here, and set your DVRs for the award show on February 5 to find out who will win.

Please join as we congratulate Viola Davis as she is close to joining the EGOT club!

