Chris Rock Becomes the First Comedian to Perform Live on Netflix

by Jhanaya Belle

November 11, 2022

Photo by: Robert Kamau/GC Images)

Chris Rock will create history as the first comedian to give a live Netflix performance!

The stand-up special is scheduled to have its international premiere early in 2023, the streaming service declared in a press release on Thursday, November 10.

“Chris Rock is one of the most iconic and important comedic voices of our generation,” Netflix’s vice president of stand-up and comedy formats, Robbie Praw, stated. “We’re thrilled the entire world will be able to experience a live Chris Rock comedy event and be a part of Netflix history. This will be an unforgettable moment and we’re so honored that Chris is carrying this torch.”

The 2018 comedy special Chris Rock: Tamborine was the last comedy special Rock recorded for Netflix.

The upcoming live special will be the comedian’s seventh special overall, with Tamborine joining the five others that were taped for HBO in the 1990s and 2000s.

Netflix is no stranger to live comedy events, even though this will be the first time it streams one.

More than 330 comedians took part in Netflix is a Joke: The Festival earlier this year, performing 295 events at more than 35 Los Angeles locations, including the first-ever stand-up performance at Dodger Stadium.

More than 260,000 tickets were sold for the event.

Rock has been on the road with his Ego Death World Tour and has a string of comedy tour dates planned with his friend and fellow comic Dave Chappelle for venues in California in December.

Congratulations to the genius comedian Chris Rock!

