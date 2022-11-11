Tyler Perry Celebrates 30 Years in Show Business

by Jhanaya Belle

November 11, 2022

Photo by: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Let’s give this man a round of applause!

Tyler Perry, a director, and filmmaker celebrated his 30th year in the entertainment industry in 2022, making 2022 a significant year for him!

The “Madea” creator shared a series of photographs on Instagram to show followers how his production facility has changed over the years, moving from an Atlanta building to a 330-acre historic site that is surrounded by 200 acres of green space.

“This year I celebrate 30 years in show business. Remember… wherever you start doesn’t have to be where you end…. Never despise small beginnings. It takes a while to build a dream,” Perry said.

Despite starting from scratch to build his million-dollar business, the 53-year-old entrepreneur still welcomes new directors and artists to assist him with his endeavors.

Perry’s studio production and development president, Michelle Sneed, disclosed her boss’s desire to take “a step back and letting ‘fresh, exciting talent’ take the writing and directing reins” in a 2020 interview with Variety.

Sneed stated to the publication, “We’re super excited about the young, up-and-coming filmmakers and new writers that we’re working with. Tyler has solidified his place in the industry; his brand is amazing and we’ll continue to grow that.”

Numerous celebrities, like the actress Meagan Good, filmmaker Ava DuVernay, Eva Marcille, and the comedian Michael Blackson, flooded Perry’s remarks with congratulations for the billionaire’s success.

“Congrats 🔥🔥🔥,” Blackson commented. Good dropped a praying hands emoji in the comment section of the inspirational post.

Marcille said, “@tylerperry Congratulations King this is remarkable all of this in 30 years. To 30 more 🥂.”

DuVernay called Perry a “Groundbreaker.”

According to TylerPerry.com, Perry has created an empire with “17 feature pictures, 20 stage plays, and seven television shows.”

Please join us as we congratulate Tyler Perry!

