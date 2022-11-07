Salt-N-Pepa Reunite for Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

by Jhanaya Belle

November 7, 2022

Photo by: Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

We love to see it!

Three icons in music came together last week for a momentous ceremony in their honor.

The legendary rap trio Salt-N-Pepa was all smiles as they received their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Back in 2019, Salt-N-Pepa’s frontwomen Cheryl “Salt” James, and Sandra “Pepa” Denton claimed that Deidra “Spinderella” Roper was not a member of the women-based rap group causing the rift in their decades-long relationship.

On Friday, November 4, the three women gathered in Los Angeles to accept their awards in recognition of their outstanding careers, which were propelled by top songs including “Shoop,” “Push It,” “I’ll Take Your Man,” “Whatta Man,” and others.

While Denton and James took the time to reflect on the wonderful honor and thank their families, collaborators, and everyone who helped them leave a legacy, Spin used the chance to extend an arm of friendship.

She went on to talk about how significant the group has been in her life and how much she and the fans want them to get back together.

“Women everywhere were inspired, forever changed by the message of strength and independence,” Spinderella said. “And what our message did for you guys, it also did for me as well… Thank you S and P for mentoring me. Salt, Pep, life lessons. We’ve been through the ups and downs. But I have to thank you for those lessons. Because it wasn’t just the music to me. It was our relationship. And that means everything to me. So, whatever we gotta do to fix that, let’s get some unity back in this. Let’s figure it out and be iconic and be what the fans want.”

The Brooklyn native joined the duo Salt-N-Pepa when she was only 16 years old when Salt, Pepa, Herbie Luv Bug, and other persons in the early production crew, came to her house to talk with her about joining the group.

The team visited to her projects apartment in Brooklyn to gain clearance from her parents.

Spin recalled that before her parents agreed, they would visit Hollywood and wonder if they would ever be recognized with a star along the Walk of Fame.

The DJ stated, “We never imagined our names would be here … But God knew what he had in store.”

The ex-tourmates have been at odds ever since Spinderella sued for unpaid royalties. The DJ reportedly received a termination email from the duo, and they left her out of a significant portion of their Lifetime biopic Salt-N-Pepa.

Spin said that she had been “wrongfully excluded” at the moment and that her friendship with the women was “over,” as reported by People.

Salt-N-Pepa has been in the music industry for almost 40 years and is still going strong.

The women have a major date coming up in addition to becoming the first rap group to have a residency in Las Vegas.

They are also traveling with the New Kids on the Block 2022 MixTape tour alongside En Vogue, Rick Astley, and members of Naughty by Nature.

This is such a big moment in Hip-Hop! Congratulations to trailblazing female MCs Salt-N-Pepa on this accomplishment and mending your friendship!

