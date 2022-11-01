Rapper Takeoff of Migos Dies at 28

by Jhanaya Belle

November 1, 2022

Photo by: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Rapper Takeoff, 28, of the Atlanta-based rap group Migos, was shot and killed earlier Tuesday morning in a Houston bowling alley.

According to Click2Houston, he and fellow group member Quavo were apparently playing a game of dice when a fight broke out which was followed by the fatal shooting.

Born Kirshnik Khari Ball on June 18th, 1994, was struck by gunshots and reportedly declared dead at the scene.

Two additional people were shot and transported to the hospital.

Along with Quavo, his uncle, and Offset, his cousin, Takeoff joined the group later named Migos in 2008.

The group debuted in the music industry with their hit single “Versace” in 2013, which was notable for popularizing the group’s triplet flow, which has become synonymous with Migos’ rapid-fire cadence.

Drake later remixed the song. Other hits include Drake’s “Walk It Talk It” and “Bad and Boujee,” the latter of which peaked at No. 1 in the US.

Takeoff and Quavo recently released a project under the name “Unc and Phew,” while Offset left to focus on his second solo album after the group’s breakup.

The music video for Takeoff and Quavo’s tune “Messy” was just released yesterday.

Check back for more information as it becomes available.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Takeoff’s loved ones at this time. May Takeoff rest in peace.

