President Biden to Discuss His Presidential Impact on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

by Jhanaya Belle

October 31, 2022

Photo by: MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show has a huge guest stopping by this week, and it’s an interview you don’t want to miss it!

President Joe Biden is joining Rickey Smiley and the gang on Tuesday, November 1 at 8:20 AM ET to talk about the importance of voting and his administrative efforts that impact the Black community.

As you may recall, the Biden administration has been working diligently on social issues such as American Rescue Plan, the Inflation Reduction Act, HBCU Funding, and much more.

Social issues such as the Racial Wealth Gap have been hot on the agenda for the Biden administration, as they provided more than $300 billion to keep small companies operating during the pandemic.

The Inflation Reduction Act, also known as IRA, is another important social issue that the president has been tackling which affects the Black community. Due to high expenses, Black seniors are twice as likely to not fill necessary medications.

Other highlights that President Biden will discuss on the Radio One morning show are the Emmett Till Antilynching Act, which Vice President Kamala Harris co-led in the Senate, ultimately making lynching a federal felony. And of course, his Marijuana Reform.

The recently announced pardon of all prior Federal offenses of simple possession of marijuana is a crucial step that will remove obstacles to stable housing, a solid career, and education for those serving time. Biden believes nobody should go to jail for smoking weed.

The Attorney General and Secretary of Health and Human Services have been tasked with starting the administrative process to swiftly review how marijuana is scheduled under federal law.

With the 2022 midterm elections just around the corner on November 8, the country is preparing to vote for several key seats and issues are on the ballot. Click here for more information on how to register to vote, getting a ballot, and more.

To hear President Biden’s exclusive interview with The Rickey Smiley Morning Show, tune in this Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 8:20 AM ET!

